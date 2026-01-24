Horror at Denver Airport after Driver Crashes Car into Terminal, Comes Out of Vehicle and Screams Before Being Arrested

A car plowed into a terminal at Detroit Metropolitan Airport in Michigan on Friday, and the driver came out of the car and started screaming as cops hauled him away, according to disturbing video and witness accounts. The incident happened around 7:30 p.m. local time, airport officials said.

Videos from the scene showed the car had come to rest inside the McNamara Terminal, the airport's largest hub. A witness told WXYZ-TV they were shocked by a sudden, thunderous crash as the car broke through the entrance and smashed into a Delta Air Lines ticket counter. Witnesses added that the driver got out of the car moments later and started screaming.

Shocking Moment of Terror

However, it is unclear what the deranged man was shouting. Bystanders said police and TSA officers rushed to the scene almost immediately. The driver, who was wearing a black Detroit Lions jersey, was then surrounded and taken into custody by a large group of officers in bright yellow vests.

"The response was so quick thank God with the cops and TSA and everybody," said Ali Khalifa, who was traveling and saw the incident. 'That all happened in seconds.'

Firefighters with the Wayne County Airport Authority said six people were treated at the scene.

Delta Air Lines later told CBS News that no injuries were reported, although three of the airline's employees were evaluated by emergency crews after being exposed to debris from the crash.

Major Damage to Airport

Investigators have not yet determined what caused the crash, and authorities have not released the driver's name. Videos shared on social media captured the damaged doors where the car forced its way into the terminal. The entrance appeared heavily wrecked, with twisted metal frames and shattered glass scattered across the floor.

In a statement, Wayne County Airport Authority said: "The Wayne County Airport Authority (WCAA) Police Department is currently investigating a vehicle that drove into the entrance of the McNamara Terminal at Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport (DTW) hitting a ticket counter."

The Wayne County Airport Authority Fire Department treated six people at the scene.

Detroit Metro Airport officials told WDIV: "Our team is gathering information, and we hope to have an update shortly."