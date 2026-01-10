Married Tren de Aragua Gang Members Shot by ICE Arents Were Released Earlier by Biden Admin Despite Having Lengthy Rap Sheets

The two married members of the Tren de Aragua gang who were shot after allegedly trying to run over ICE agents in Portland had been released earlier by the Biden administration, despite having lengthy rap sheets, according to Homeland Security officials.

A routine traffic stop turned into a violent encounter on Thursday when a CBP agent fired at a car carrying Venezuelan nationals Luis David Nico Moncada and Yorlenys Betzabeth Zambrano-Contreras. The pair tried to use their vehicle as a weapon while fleeing the scene, a DHS statement said. Moncada, who is suspected of having ties to the Tren de Aragua gang, had crossed into the US illegally in 2022.

Not New Criminals

He was later released under policies in place at the time, officials said. The Department of Homeland Security confirmed these details on Friday, highlighting how the incident escalated quickly and put agents' lives at risk.

After his release, authorities say he went on to rack up new arrests, including for drunk driving and illegally using a vehicle, and now faces a final order of removal. Despite that, he remained in the country, the agency said.

Zambrano-Contreras, meanwhile, is accused of being deeply involved in a Tren de Aragua–linked prostitution operation, according to DHS. She entered the US near El Paso, Texas, in 2023 and was later released as well.

Officials added that she had already been linked to an earlier shooting in Portland, underscoring concerns about the danger she allegedly posed.

The two suspects were married, sources told CNN. During the confrontation, Moncada was wounded in the arm, while Zambrano-Contreras suffered a gunshot wound to the chest, according to people familiar with the incident.

Enemy of the People

Agents had stopped the vehicle and clearly identified themselves to the occupants, DHS spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin said. Moments later, however, the situation suddenly turned dangerous when the driver allegedly tried to run over the agents with the car.

"Fearing for his life and safety, an agent fired a defensive shot. The driver drove off with the passenger, fleeing the scene," she said.

Portland police said officers were called to Northeast 146th Avenue and East Burnside Street around 2:20 p.m. local time after a man reported that he and a woman had been shot. Investigators later determined the shooting occurred roughly three miles away.

Both victims were quickly transported to a nearby hospital. Authorities said their conditions were not immediately known.