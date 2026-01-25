Federal Agents Shoot and Kill Man Brandishing Gun in Minneapolis after Struggling to Subdue Him Amid Protests [WATCH]

A Border Patrol agent shot and killed a man in Minneapolis on Saturday in an incident that was captured on camera. The Department of Homeland Security said that the man was armed and federal authorities later recovered his gun and two magazines from the scene. Officials confirmed the man died after being taken to a hospital.

The shooting took place shortly after 9 a.m. near Glam Doll Donuts at the corner of 26th Street and Nicollet Avenue, where video shows several agents wrestling with the man before gunfire breaks out. The incident has drawn sharp criticism from local leaders, coming amid heightened tensions over federal immigration enforcement in the city.

Chaos in Minneapolis

Video footage shows agents grappling with the man on the ground before one federal officer fired several shots into his chest. The incident is the third shooting involving federal agents in Minneapolis in recent weeks, following the fatal shooting of a woman by an ICE officer on January 7 and another case in which a federal agent injured a man about a week later.

Authorities have not released the man's identity or explained what led to the confrontation. DHS later shared an image of a firearm that was found on the passenger seat of a vehicle.

City officials in Minneapolis acknowledged the situation in a post on X, saying they "are aware of reports of another shooting involving federal law enforcement in the area."

"We are working to confirm additional details," the department's post read. "We ask the public to remain calm and avoid the immediate area."

The city's police department and the Minnesota State Patrol have also arrived and are trying to keep more than 100 onlookers and demonstrators away from the federal officers.

People protesting have blocked off streets using dumpsters and restaurant chairs, shouting "ICE go home!" at the agents, while the scene remains cordoned off with police tape. At least two flash-bang devices have been set off as officers continue to push back the crowd with tear gas, with the smoke still hanging in the air.

No Explanation to This

Protesters are staying in the area, yelling behind makeshift barriers, banging on dumpsters and stepping back whenever tear gas is released. At the same time, residents are shouting at the agents, calling them "Nazis" and saying immigrants are welcome, while others are rushing to move their cars out of the area.

Several people who witnessed the events were taken toward the Bishop Henry Whipple Federal Building as ICE officers tried to tell local police to leave, but Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara refused.

O'Hara has told his officers to secure the area, and Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty said her office is coordinating with the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension on a state response.

"The scene must be secured by local law enforcement for the collection and preservation of evidence," Moriarty said, according to the Tribune.

"We expect the federal government to allow the BCA to process the scene," she added.