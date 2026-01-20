Who Was Deshawn Suggs? Suspect Who Killed Teen Girl Found Dead in Bullet-Riddled Car in San Antonio

A man suspected of killing a teenage girl in September has himself been found dead from gunshot wounds inside his car, which was riddled with bullets, according to police and authorities. Deshawn Suggs, 18, was found dead inside a car on San Antonio's Far West Side early Saturday, having suffered a fatal gunshot wound to the head.

His death comes nearly four months after police named him as the only suspect in the killing of 17-year-old Alianna Ujueta, who was also shot in the head while leaving a party. Suggs' vehicle and a nearby home were riddled with gunfire, and authorities have described his death as a homicide, News4SanAntonio reported.

Tragic End

Police say they are still trying to piece together the events that led to the shooting, and no suspects have been taken into custody so far. Ujueta was on his way out of a party on Luckey Road on September 28 when a fight suddenly erupted. In the chaos, someone pulled out a gun and fired, striking her in the head, the Bexar County Sheriff's Office said.

A witness said Ujueta was seen lying still in the roadway before a black pickup truck sped away and ran her over, according to KENS5.

Emergency crews tried to save her, but she was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities later ruled her death a homicide.

Mystery Behind Death Remains Unsolved

Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar had earlier said investigators believed Suggs was the one who fired the gun, and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

But police said Sunday that Suggs is no longer being sought, after authorities confirmed that he has died.

It remains unclear who shot and killed Suggs and what the motive behind the murders was. No arrests have been made in the case of Suggs' murder so far, as the suspects remain at large.