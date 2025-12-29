Jarrod Noll: Pennsylvania Teen Shoots His Parents, Killing Mom, Outside Family Home a Day After Christmas

A teenager is accused of opening fire on both of his parents, killing his mother, outside their Pennsylvania home the day after Christmas, authorities said. Jarrod Noll, 18, was arrested in West Virginia on Saturday following a sweeping manhunt that included search dogs, after the Friday afternoon shooting in the small Pennsylvania town of New Freeport, state police said.

Police rushed to the home, located just north of the West Virginia border, where they found Noll's parents suffering from gunshot wounds, police officers said. His mother, who has not yet been publicly identified, was immediately taken to the hospital in critical condition but later died from her injuries, police confirmed.

Sudden Attack

Noll's father was also taken to the hospital but has since been released and is now in stable condition, authorities said. The teen's younger siblings were inside the home at the time of the shooting, though investigators believe the gunfire happened outside.

The children have since been placed in the care of a relative, according to CBS News.

After the deadly shooting, Noll fled from the scene on foot and managed to evade police despite what authorities described as an extensive search of the area. With him still at large, officers escalated the effort, launching a wide-ranging manhunt involving helicopters and tracking dogs, warning the public that he was considered armed and dangerous.

"We used tracking dogs, we used helicopters, and we used police on foot searching rough terrain," Pennsylvania State Police Sergeant Richard Sizer said, per CBS News.

"Obviously, when you have someone on the run with a homicide warrant, on the run with a gun, it is a huge danger to the community," Sizer added.

Nabbed at Last

Police later tracked the teen down in West Virginia, where he was taken into custody on Saturday without incident, authorities said in an update.

Noll will remain in custody in West Virginia before being extradited back to Pennsylvania, the outlet reported.

He now faces charges of homicide and attempted homicide in connection with the shooting.