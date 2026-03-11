Connecticut School Counselor Who Sexually Assaulted Her 13-Year-Old Student, Gave Him Lap Dances, Sentenced

A former Norwalk middle school guidance counselor convicted of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old student was ordered Tuesday to serve 4½ years in prison.

Luisa Melchionne, 48, was sentenced during a hearing at Superior Court after pleading guilty late last year to second-degree sexual assault and illegal sexual contact, as reported by The Hour.

Melchionne was Investigated After Police Received Reports of Explicit Messages She Sent to a Student

As previously reported, Norwalk police arrested Melchionne on July 11, 2024, and initially charged her with second-degree sexual assault and two counts of risk of injury to a minor. According to the arrest warrant affidavit, the investigation began in April 2024 when a man told police he found messages on Melchionne's cellphone with a student that "appeared to be sexual in nature."

The informant later provided investigators with 17 screenshots that included explicit photos of Melchionne, money transactions and text conversations with a "child" student at Nathan Hale Middle School, the warrant states.

Melchionne Performed Oral Sex on the Victim, Gave Him 'Lap Dances' in Her Office with Blinds Closed

State's Attorney Paul Ferencek said during Melchionne's arraignment that the student was 13 years old. Officials accused Melchionne of performing sexual acts and "lap dances" on the student as part of the abuse.

When interviewed by police, the child admitted to receiving nude photos from Melchionne, as well as money transactions for "Uber rides and food," police wrote in the affidavit.

The child also said Melchionne asked him to send her explicit pictures, but that "he was uncomfortable" about doing it, police wrote. Despite his discomfort, the child said he eventually complied, according to the affidavit.

The child said he first began interacting with Melchionne in 2023. He said he met with Melchionne in her office, with the blind closed, and that she gave him "lap dances" and performed oral sex on him.

A spokesperson for Norwalk Public Schools previously said that Melchionne left the school system in mid-June. Her lawyer said she resigned from the position.