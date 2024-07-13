Married School Counselor, 47, Arrested for Engaging in Sexual Acts with 7th Grade Student, Giving Him 'Lap Dances' in Her Office

A Connecticut school guidance counselor is accused of sexually abusing a middle school student, with police alleging she gave the victim "lap dances" and engaged in other sexual acts with the teen.

Luisa Melchionne, 47, who worked at Nathan Hale Middle School, was arrested on July 11 and is charged with sexual assault and risk of injury to a child, the Norwalk Police Department said. It is not immediately clear if she has entered a plea.



Police Received a Tip from Someone Who Said They Saw Explicit Texts Sent by Melchionne to Student

According to an arrest warrant obtianed by WFSB, an anonymous caller told police in April that he had discovered inappropriate messages allegedly sent by Melchionne to a student after borrowing her phone.

The caller later sent police screenshots of alleged text exchanges containing explicit photos and money transactions between Melchionne and the student, according to the reported warrant.

Student Said Melchionne Gave Him Lap Dances in Her Office, Performed Oral Sex on Him

After discovering the identity of the child, police interviewed the boy, who told police that Melchionne had sent him nude photos and asked for them in return, the warrant alleges. The boy also told police that she would send him money for food and Uber rides.

During the investigation, the victim, a 7th-grader, revealed he first began interacting with Melchionne in 2023. He said he met with Melchionne in her office, with the blind closed, and that she gave him "lap dances" and performed oral sex on him.

Melchionne Resigned from Her Position Following Allegations

Melchionne's defense attorney, Mark Sherman, told The Hour that his client resigned from her position at the school. Court records indicate she was released on bond.

"These are just accusations," Sherman told the paper. "What we do know is that these charges are being brought against a devoted wife and mother who has dedicated over 20 years to her profession, and it's going to take some time to investigate this case."

The Hour also reported that in court, a prosecutor said the boy was 13 years of age.