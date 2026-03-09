How Did Jennifer Runyon Die? 'Ghostbusters' and 'Charles in Charge' Star Dies Aged 65 as Tributes Pour In

Jennifer Runyon, known for her roles in "Ghostbusters," "Charles in Charge," "A Very Brady Christmas," and several other productions, has died at the age of 65. Her family shared the news in a heartfelt Facebook post, saying: "This past Friday night our beloved Jennifer passed away. It was a long and arduous journey that ended with her surrounded by her family."

"She will always be remembered for her love of life and her devotion to her family and friends. I know from above she's looking down on all of us with her beautiful smile. Rest in peace our Jenn," the statement added. No exact cause of her death was revealed.

Legend Is Gone

However, the statement mentioned that Runyon had been dealing with a long-term health struggle. Born in Chicago in April 1960, Runyon began her acting journey in 1980 with a part in the slasher movie "To All a Goodnight."

Throughout the 1980s, she became a familiar face on both the big and small screen, frequently moving between film and television projects. Her breakout year came in 1984 when she appeared in the hit comedy "Ghostbusters."

In the film, she played a nervous female student taking part in an ESP experiment — a brief yet memorable scene that fans of the classic movie still remember.

That same year, she landed the role of Gwendolyn Pierce on the popular sitcom "Charles in Charge," which helped boost her profile on television. She appeared alongside Scott Baio during the show's early run before the series was later reworked and revived in syndication.

Runyon also built an impressive list of film credits, appearing in comedies such as "Up the Creek" and "The In Crowd." She had smaller roles in the World War parody "A Man Called Sarge" and the cult sci-fi horror film "Carnosaur."

Also a TV Star

On television, she showed her versatility with a role in the soap Another World and guest appearances on shows like Magnum, P.I., Quantum Leap, and Murder, She Wrote. She also made an appearance on Beverly Hills, 90210.

In 1988, she stepped into the nostalgic role of Cindy Brady in the holiday TV movie "A Very Brady Christmas," filling in for a member of the original cast.

She remained active in the 1980s, but in the early 1990s she began stepping away from regular acting work.

Even so, Runyon made occasional returns to the screen in later years, taking part in horror and cult films such as "Silent Night," "Bloody Night 2: Revival" (2015) and "Terror Tales" (2016).

Away from the cameras, she lived a more private life in Southern California with her husband, basketball coach Todd Corman.

The couple had two children together and largely stayed out of the public eye, choosing a quiet life away from Hollywood's spotlight.