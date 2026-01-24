Andrew Jimenez: Firefighter Murders His Teacher Wife after Reading Her Diary and Finding Out She Was Having an Affair

A firefighter murdered his wife by hacking and beating her to death after reading her diary and learning she was having an affair. Andrew Jimenez, 45, confessed to killing his wife, Mayra Jimenez, 55, at their North Hollywood home in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

Jimenez repeatedly hit his wife with an axe several times, police alleged. He later called police around 4:30 a.m., requesting a welfare check on his wife, and was arrested after cops came across the horrific murder scene. His attorney, Jose Romero, claimed the killing was triggered after Jimenez read his wife's diary and found what he believed was proof that she had been having an affair.

An Affair and a Murder

"Our office is currently in contact with law enforcement regarding a diary of the decedent, apparently read moments before the homicide, that verified infidelity by the decedent," he said in a statement.

LAPD homicide detectives have not confirmed the existence of a diary, any alleged infidelity, or the accuracy of Romero's claims.

Jimenez was booked into the county jail on a $2 million bond. While police did not publicly name him, the Glendale Fire Department — where he has worked since 2008 — confirmed that he is the employee under investigation in the homicide case.

"This is an extremely serious and deeply troubling matter. First and foremost, our hearts are with the victim's family and loved ones, and we extend our sincere condolences as they grieve this tragic loss," it said.

Before becoming a firefighter in June 2024, Jimenez spent 16 years working as a paramedic and was among those who battled the deadly Palisades Fire in January 2025. Just months earlier, he had proudly posed for a photo with his firefighter certification, smiling broadly beside Mayra after officially qualifying for the role.

"May God watch over him and guide him as he continues to serve the people and the community," his aunt wrote on social media alongside the photo.

Wife a Loving Teacher

Mayra was a beloved teacher at Wilshire Park Elementary School and an active member of United Teachers Los Angeles, according to those familiar with her work. Karen Chacon, a parent at the school, called her "a woman who fought fiercely for her students and her coworkers, who made sure every child was seen, and who gave my daughter a voice."

"Even during the times when [my daughter] was facing health challenges and could not attend school, Mayra went out of her way to create a learning program so she could continue from home," she wrote.

"She didn't have to do that - she wanted to. That was who she was.

"She loved her students dearly. She expected the very best from them. She kept learning fun, even through hard days. And she changed lives."

United Teachers added: "Mayra's love for her students was paramount. Mayra always led by example and fought for the betterment of the entire LAUSD community."

Mayra was also an ordained non-denominational minister who officiated weddings through Terri Ties the Knot Weddings.

LAPD Lieutenant Guy Golan said homicide detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding Mayra's death.