Alina Habba: Trump Lawyer and Ex-New Jersey US Attorney Divorces Millionaire Husband and Shifts to Palm Beach

Alina Habba, who previously served as the acting U.S. attorney for New Jersey and once worked as President Trump's personal lawyer, ended her marriage to her millionaire husband after almost six years and later moved to Palm Beach, according to reports.

The firebrand 41-year-old brunette ended her marriage to her husband, Gregg Reuben, sometime after stepping down as New Jersey's top federal prosecutor in early December, friends shared on Tuesday, according to the New York Post. Habba, who first gained national attention after Trump brought her onto his legal team in 2021, later moved to Palm Beach, Florida — just a short distance from the president's Mar-a-Lago resort, the outlet reported.

Starting a New Life

Friends of the stylish former fashion executive say Habba is in a much better place after the split. "She's a self-made lawyer who fought her way to the top, a devoted mom and someone who refuses to dim her personality to satisfy critics," one friend said, "even when life throws personal challenges her way."

Habba is a "strong woman" who was "lucky enough to leave a man not worth sharing a life with."

Another source close to Habba said that she "initiated the split" as the couple was dividing their time between New Jersey and Florida, eventually reaching a point where their relationship could no longer move forward.

"She trusts herself and she's zero bulls–t," the source noted.

"This sort of situation, although unfortunate for anyone, was the right thing for her and her family."

"Alina is constantly working and running, traveling — the woman doesn't stop I've never seen anything quite like it. She's a machine," the source added.

Single Again

Neither source suggested that Habba has started seeing someone new. The second source said they were "excited for [Habba] to find someone who can reciprocate" and "supplement" her tireless drive — something they implied Reuben struggled to match.

"Gregg was very much in the shadows. She's super happy in Florida so far and looking forward to situating her kids there, similar to a lot of MAGA world, I think it's a positive new chapter and I'm excited to see what's she's going to do," the second source said.

Reuben, who built his fortune through several companies focused on transforming parking management, was Habba's second husband.

Before marrying him, Habba was married to attorney Matthew Eyet, whom she divorced in 2019. Just a year later, she tied the knot with Reuben.

Habba shares two children with Eyet and also became a stepmother to Reuben's son. On social media, she fondly referred to the three kids as her "three nuggets."

She currently serves as Senior Advisor to Attorney General Pam Bondi, effectively giving her oversight of all U.S. Attorneys, even though she did not meet the qualifications for the New Jersey position.