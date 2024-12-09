Trump Appoints Favorite Personal Lawyer Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor to the President

President-elect Donald Trump has appointed his personal attorney, Alina Habba, who defended him in several high-profile cases, to the role of Counselor to the President. The announcement was part of a series of staffing decisions revealed on Sunday night. Habba, 40, has lately been spending time at Trump's Florida estate Mar-a-Lago, with the MAGA loyalists.

Habba not only defended Trump earlier this year but also took on the role of his legal spokesperson. The glamorous attorney joined Trump's legal team in 2021 and has represented the former president in high-profile cases, including E. Jean Carroll's defamation suit and the civil fraud case brought by New York Attorney General Letitia James.

Power Woman and Trump's Confidante

"Alina has been a tireless advocate for Justice, a fierce Defender of the Rule of Law, and an invaluable Advisor to my Campaign and Transition Team," Trump said in a statement.

"She has been unwavering in her loyalty, and unmatched in her resolve – standing with me through numerous 'trials,' battles, and countless days in Court. Few understand the Weaponization of the 'Injustice' System better than Alina, who has fought relentlessly against the full force of Lawfare with courage and an unshakable commitment to Justice," the incoming president added.

In May, a New York jury found Trump guilty on all 34 charges related to a scheme involving a hush money payment to a pornographic actress who claimed they had a sexual encounter, making him the first former U.S. president convicted of felony crimes.

During Trump's first term, the role of Counselor to the President was held by Republican strategist Kellyanne Conway.

Habba, the founder of the New Jersey law firm Habba Madio & Associates, celebrated her nomination on X. "Honor of my life to serve the 45th and 47th President and the American people," she tweeted alongside an American flag emoji.

Getting Her Dues

The Counselor to the President serves as the commander in chief's legal advisor and personal attorney. Speculation had swirled that Trump was considering Habba for the role of press secretary, but she dismissed those rumors last month in a statement that subtly hinted at Sunday's announcement.

"While I am flattered by the support and speculation, the role of Press Secretary is not a role I am considering," Habba said at the time. "Although I love screaming from a podium I will be better served in other capacities."

Habba has Iraqi roots and belongs to the Chaldean community, the largest Christian denomination in Iraq and one of the Eastern rites of the Catholic Church.

Habba frequently accompanies Trump on the campaign trail and even spoke at a late October rally held at Madison Square Garden in New York.

On Sunday, Trump revealed additional staffing choices, including the return of former aide Michael Anton, who will take on the role of director of policy planning at the State Department. Anton previously served as the National Security Council spokesperson from 2017 to 2018.

Trump also announced the appointment of Michael Needham, the former chief of staff for Senator Marco Rubio, as Counselor to the State Department. The Florida senator has been tapped by Trump to serve as the next Secretary of State.