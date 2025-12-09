Alina Habba Resigns as Acting US Attorney for New Jersey Despite Trump Backing as She Says It's 'Not a Surrender'

Alina Habba stepped down as President Trump's pick to lead the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of New Jersey. Habba faced a string of court losses while trying to secure her temporary role as head of the office, as Trump pushed to make her appointment permanent.

Attorney General Pam Bondi called it "politicized judges" and admitted that recent court decisions made it "untenable" for Habba to continue running the office. "I am saddened to accept Alina's resignation," Bondi wrote in a statement on Monday. Trump's Justice Department, Bondi said, plans to keep reviewing the court's ruling to explore other ways to restore Habba to her position in New Jersey.

Unceremonious Exit

Meanwhile, Habba announced that she will remain with the DOJ, taking on a new role as Senior Advisor to the Attorney General for U.S. Attorneys. On December 1, 2025, a three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit upheld a lower court's decision, ruling that Habba had been serving unlawfully as Acting U.S. Attorney for New Jersey.

The unanimous appellate ruling formally disqualified her from the role, at least until any further appeal is considered.

Habba had served as interim Attorney for a 120-day period.

Trump tried to keep her in the role by bypassing the official selection of her replacement and naming her Acting U.S. Attorney until a formal confirmation could take place.

However, the courts ruled that this move was illegal.

Habba Left Shocked and Heartbroken

"As a result of the Third Circuit's ruling, and to protect the stability and integrity of the office which I love, I have decided to step down in my role as the U.S. Attorney for the District of New Jersey," Habba wrote in a statement on Monday.

"But do not mistake compliance for surrender," she added. "This decision will not weaken the Justice Department and it will not weaken me."

Habba says that her new position at the DOJ will give her even more power "across the country."

"Make no mistake, you can take the girl out of New Jersey, but you cannot take New Jersey out of the girl," Habba concluded.