Woman Dies at Kansas Airfield After Backing into Airplane Propeller While Taking Pictures

A woman who was taking photos at an airport for skydivers died Saturday when she reportedly backed into a plane's spinning propeller.

Just before 3 p.m. on Saturday, October 26, the Sedgwick County dispatch received a report about an accident at Cook Airfield in Derby, Kansas, local new outlet KAKE News first reported.

The Woman was Taking Pictures of People Getting On and Off Planes when She Backed into an Active Propeller

Amanda Gallagher, 37, of Wichita, was taking photos of people getting on and off planes at about 2:40 p.m. at the Air Capital Drop Zone when she backed into an active plane propeller.

The Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office told KAKE that Gallagher was taken to a hospital in extremely critical condition but she died of her injuries. The incident remains under investigation but authorities believe Gallagher's death was an accident, reports say.

GoFundMe Page

"Amanda Gallagher was kind, adventurous, creative and beautiful inside and out," read the description of a GoFundMe page set up for Gallagher. "She was a loving daughter, sister, aunt and friend and will be greatly missed."

"On October 26th, Amanda passed away in a very sad accident, doing what she loved, skydiving and taking pictures!," the statement continued. "As her family processes through this tragic accident, they could use your help covering the funeral expenses. Please consider helping them out and also keeping them all in your prayers."



Cook Airfield Releases Statement



Cook Airfield released a statement on Facebook, expressing their condolences to the family and friends of the victim.

"Our hearts go out to the family and friends of the young lady who died yesterday after a tragic accident with an airplane propeller on Cook Airfield. I wasn't there when it happened, so I will not speculate on what could have or should have happened differently. Just please keep her family, her friends and her Air Capital Drop Zone family in your prayers and thoughts," the statement read.