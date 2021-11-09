Wisconsin Man Arrested for Having Sex with Underage Girls In Exchange for Vapes

A 22-year-old man from Caledonia, Wisconsin, has been arrested for trading vapes in exchange for sex with an underage girl, according to a criminal complaint issued on Friday.

According to the criminal complaint, a 15-year-old Kenosha County girl told police last month that she had sexual intercourse with the defendant, identified as Patrick W. Savage, in exchange for E-cigarettes. The victim was 14 at the time of the alleged sexual assault. Two of the incidents happened in Kenosha County and a third in Racine County.

Savage Forced the Girl to Have Intercourse In Exchange for Vapes

The complaint states that the girl and Savage exchanged text messages on Snapchat, and she told Savage she was 14. She also told Savage she was willing to pay for "vapes," and he said he would give her one if she had sex with him. In Wisconsin, It is illegal for persons under the age of 18 to purchase vape products.

The victim told police that during each of the assaults, she did not want to have intercourse and "begged the defendant to give her an alternative but he stated he would not accept anything else" as payment for the vapes, according to the complaint.

Arrested for Having Sex with Another Minor in September

During their investigation, Kenosha County Sheriff's Department investigators learned that Savage was arrested on Sept. 18 by the Waukesha Police Department for allegedly having sexual intercourse with another minor - a 13-year-old girl.

The defendant had not been in Waukesha Police custody at that time pending review of that case by the Waukesha District Attorney's Office. No charges had been filed in Waukesha County as of Monday, as reported by Kenosha News.

Savage Admitted to Having Sex with the 15-Year-Old For Vapes

Savage was located by the Caledonia Police Department and taken into custody, the complaint states. During an interview with a Kenosha County detective, he admitted to having sexual contact with the teenager and stated he bought her "vapes" on two separate occasions.

"It was messed up, and I wasn't in the right place of mind," he told police regarding the assaults. When asked to clarify why it was messed up, he stated, "because she was underage."

Savage admitted to having sex with the victim once in Kenosha County and once in Racine, but denied they had sex the second time they met.

Police in October met with another 15-year-old girl after being contacted by her mother, who believed Savage had assaulted her daughter. The girl told police the defendant found her on Snapchat and gave her some "vapes" in exchange for sexual contact.

Charged with 12 Felonies

Savage is now being held in custody in the Kenosha County Jail on a $100,000 cash bond. He has been charged with two felony counts of using a computer to facilitate a child sex crime, two felony counts of abduction of a child, two felony counts of child enticement, four felony counts of exposing genitals and two felony counts of sexual assault of a child younger than 16.

