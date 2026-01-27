Who Was Tara Arnold? Top Lawyer from Partner of Elite Texas Law Firm Among Six Killed in Private Jet Crash While on Girls Trip to Paris

The wife of a prominent lawyer was among six people who were killed in a devastating private jet crash on a snow-covered airport runway, turning an ordinary winter day into tragedy. Tara Arnold, 46, the wife of prominent personal injury lawyer Kurt Arnold, was killed along with several close friends while on what was meant to be a joyful girls' trip to Paris.

Event planner Shawna Collins was also killed in the crash, ABC 13 reported. Her daughter shared she had spoken with her mother just before Sunday's flight and said Collins was full of excitement, looking forward to what she thought would be a promising business trip to Europe.

Holiday Turns Tragic

Among the victims was also the pilot, Jacob Hosmer, 47, from the Houston area, who was flying the private jet, Click 2 Houston reported. According to his LinkedIn profile, Hosmer had been working since May 2025 for Arnold & Itkin LLP, the law firm run by Tara Arnold's husband. A close friend said he had known Hosmer for 15 years and described him as a highly skilled aviation professional who was deeply dedicated to his work.

"I would describe him as a great pilot, a loving husband and a phenomenal father,' the friend said. 'He was always kind. He was always laughing."

The Bombardier Challenger 650 business jet crashed while trying to take off from Bangor International Airport in Maine around 7:45 p.m. on Sunday. Shocking video from the scene showed the aircraft engulfed in flames, lying upside down on the runway.

Flight data later indicated the jet suddenly swerved to the right during takeoff before flipping at roughly 175 mph.

Earlier on Monday, the FAA initially reported that there were eight people on board and that one crew member had survived, a statement that was later retracted.

Tara was a seasoned commercial lawyer with decades of experience who had been part of Arnold & Itkin since the firm was founded in 2005. She and her husband, Kurt, shared a life in Houston with their two children, Jaxon and Isla, living in an $11 million home.

Star in Her Own Right

The high-profile Houston law firm — which owned the jet that later crashed — is known for representing illegal immigrants. In the aftermath of the tragedy, a webpage highlighting the firm's experience in aviation accident cases was quietly taken down.

On Sunday, Tara and her friends flew in from Houston, landing in Maine at 6:09 p.m. for refueling and de-icing before continuing their journey across the Atlantic.

She earned her law degree from Tulane University in Louisiana, not far from the small Sabine Parish town where she grew up. Inspired by her mother, a personal injury lawyer who represented victims of crime, Tara once wrote in her firm profile that she had dreamed of becoming a lawyer from a very young age.

"When someone hires a lawyer to pursue a claim or file a lawsuit, it represents years of a person's life, their family's future, and the power to make a living for the rest of his or her life. It's my business to protect those things," she wrote.

Tara graduated magna cum laude and began her legal career at the Houston office of a major New York City law firm, where she focused on mergers and acquisitions. It was in Houston that she met Kurt, and she later chose to join his firm, building both her professional life and family there.

In her company profile, Tara wrote about her deep commitment to helping people harmed in serious accidents, particularly workers injured on offshore oil platforms — a cause she described as more than just a job, but a personal mission.

"During her free time, Tara loves to travel to new places and enjoys being active outdoors," her bio read.

The Arnolds were widely known for their generosity, especially toward Kurt's alma mater, the University of Texas. Along with Jason and his wife, Kisha, they donated more than $40 million to support the university's athletics programs.

Harris County Precinct Four Commissioner Lesley Briones also shared a heartfelt tribute to Tara, describing her as a close friend to both herself and Kurt and honoring her life, kindness, and impact on the community.

"My heart hurts for them and their children and their families. I worked at Arnold & Itkin for a time and so I know them well," she said.

"This is just a tragedy and in particular Tara, she is just a phenomenal person, a bold leader and somebody who had a heart of service."