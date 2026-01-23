Who Was Michael Ryan Burke? Marine Veteran Shot and Killed at Home During Facebook Marketplace Sale but Calls Family to Say Goodbye

A highly decorated Marine veteran was shot and killed inside his own home during what was supposed to be a routine Facebook Marketplace sale. In his final moments, he stayed on the phone with police, calmly describing the people who attacked him — and then sent a heartbreaking goodbye message to his family.

Michael Ryan Burke, 42, was shot to death during what authorities say began as a simple cellphone sale at his home in Columbia, Missouri, but quickly turned into a robbery on Sunday. Investigators have since arrested three 18-year-olds and a juvenile male, all of whom are now facing murder charges in what police described as a senseless killing.

Killed for No Reason

Burke's college friend and fraternity brother, Jerry Reifeiss, shared the heartbreaking details of his final moments in an interview with KRCG13. Reifeiss said it's almost impossible to believe that Burke was killed over a Facebook Marketplace transaction.

However, he pointed out that Burke showed the same courage in his last moments that had driven him to serve in the military.

According to Reifeiss, Burke stayed strong long enough to call 911 and give a description of his attackers. He even found the strength to text his mother and sister, writing, "I'm dying and I love you," before being rushed to a local hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

"That was just Ryan. He always put people in front of him and wanted to make sure people know how he felt. He didn't want to go on to the next life and pass away without providing some information to us that would bring justice to these people and let people know he always loves them," Reifeiss told the outlet.

A Hero in His Own Right

While at the University of Missouri, Burke pursued a double major in psychology and sociology, which he once described on Facebook in 2016 as "the greatest investment in [his] future." "I am thankful for the education I received at the University of Missouri because, in my experience, it's not so much a weapon but the training of the mind that makes a man dangerous," he wrote.

When he wasn't serving on active duty, Burke dedicated his time to missionary work around the world, including in Uganda, Reifeiss said.

In a Facebook post, Burke also highlighted his volunteer efforts in the fight against human trafficking.

Authorities have charged four individuals in connection with his death: local 18-year-olds Alexis Baumann, Kobe Aust, Joseph Crane, and an unnamed male juvenile.

They face second-degree murder, first-degree robbery, and burglary charges.

Crane is facing two extra charges for unlawful use of a weapon and armed criminal action, while the juvenile has one extra charge for unlawful use of a weapon, according to the Columbia Police Department.

Baumann, Aust, and Crane are being held without bond at the Boone County Jail, and the juvenile is in custody at the Boone County Juvenile Office.