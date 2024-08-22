Who Is Oumair Aejaz? Indian Doctor Arrested in US for Secretly Recording Hundreds of Nude Images and Videos of Children and Women

A 40-year-old Indian doctor has been jailed in the United States on a $2 million bond after being charged with multiple sex crimes. The charges stem from allegations that he secretly recorded hundreds of nude images and videos of children and women over several years, according to media reports.

The doctor, Oumair Aejaz, was arrested on August 8 after allegedly placing hidden cameras in various locations, including bathrooms, changing rooms, hospital rooms, and his own home. He reportedly recorded children as young as 2 years old in states of undress, Fox News reported.

Authorities were alerted to Aejaz's activities when his wife handed over disturbing evidence. Before his arrest, Aejaz had no criminal history.

The Oakland County Sheriff revealed that Aejaz also allegedly recorded sexual encounters with women who were unconscious or asleep. Sheriff Mike Bouchard stated that the full scope of Aejaz's crimes is still unknown, and it may take months to investigate fully. Thousands of videos found at his home in Rochester Hills, Michigan, suggest there could be many more victims.

"The victimization is vast, and the perversion is severe," Bouchard said, comparing the case to that of Larry Nassar, the disgraced sports doctor convicted of abusing young women.

Since Aejaz's arrest, multiple search warrants have been executed, leading to the seizure of computers, phones, and 15 external storage devices. One hard drive alone reportedly contained 13,000 videos. Authorities suspect that Aejaz may have uploaded some of the videos to cloud storage.

Aejaz was formally charged on August 13 with one count of child sexually abusive activity, four counts of capturing an image of an unclothed person, and five counts of using a computer to commit a crime. He is currently being held in the Oakland County Jail on a $2 million bond, as reported by the Detroit Free Press.

Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald said that Aejaz's wife had provided the evidence that led to his arrest. Investigators are continuing to review the disturbing material.

McDonald also mentioned that Aejaz targeted respected institutions and hospitals, which are cooperating with the investigation. Some allegations involve Aejaz recording a mother and her children in a changing room at a swim school in 2023. He is also believed to have assaulted patients in hospital rooms.

Aejaz's work history includes employment at Henry Ford Macomb Hospital in Clinton Township and Ascension Genesys Hospital in Grand Blanc. He moved to the US in 2011 from India and has worked at various hospitals since then.

Due to the large number of potential victims, authorities have provided an email for anyone who may have information to contact the police.