Who Is Kylie Beck? Miami QB Carson Beck's Glamorous Sister Sends Fans into Frenzy During National Championship Game

Miami quarterback Carson Beck's sister, Kylie Beck, drew widespread attention online as she attended the College Football Playoff National Championship game on Monday night, sparking a wave of buzz across social media. The 21-year-old cheerleader has since broken the internet with her stunning looks.

Beck, who completed her sophomore year at Georgia in 2025, grabbed enough eyeballs at Hard Rock Stadium in a sparkling green shirt layered over a tank top as she watched the thrilling game unfold. The night ended with the Hoosiers edging the Hurricanes 27–21 to claim the program's first national championship. "Feels good to be home!!" Kylie wrote in the caption of an Instagram carousel.

Stealing the Show

The 21-year-old cheerleader shared a series of photos of herself posing and soaking in the atmosphere from the stands. She completed the look with a pair of white alligator boots, adding a stylish finishing touch to her outfit.

Beck appeared to enjoy a far more memorable night than her brother Carson, whose college career ended in painful fashion. As Kylie soaked in the spotlight at the championship game, Carson faced a wave of criticism online after a crushing finish to his final outing.

With just 44 seconds remaining, the Miami quarterback threw a game-ending interception to Indiana's Jamari Sharpe, sealing the Hurricanes' loss and allowing the Hoosiers to run out the clock.

Carlson finished with 232 passing yards and a touchdown, but the moment still stung. "For it to end like that is hard," he admitted afterward.

"It's really tough, especially to battle the way that we did in the second half. To have a chance to win at the end, it says a lot about us. But to lose it — it really hurts."

Close Bond

The siblings share a close bond and spent plenty of time together during Carson's run as Georgia's quarterback from 2020 to 2024. Last summer, Kylie was quick to dismiss speculation that she planned to leave Georgia to follow her brother to Miami.

Instead, she continues to balance her life between Florida and Georgia, as reflected in her Instagram posts.

In early January, Kylie shared glimpses of herself attending audition prep classes for the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders through videos on social media.

Not long after, she was back in the stands, cheering on Miami during its thrilling 31–27 win over Ole Miss in the Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium.