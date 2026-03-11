"What Obama Didn't, Trump Did": Video Clip of Former State Sec Blinken Is Going Viral Now

A small video clip has already racked up thousands of views on X with the caption: "Fmr. SoS Anthony Blinken says that Israel tried to pressure Obama to bomb Iran by saying they were going to bomb them with or without them, and Obama resisted. Israel used the same strategy that caused Trump to fight Iran. 100 % True #IranUSWar."

When IBTimes SG edition checked for facts, the clip traceable to Blinken's March 4 interview on Bloomberg's Big Take podcast with David Gura, proved that the core claim was 100% accurate, not just in the former diplomat's own words, but backed by declassified tensions, memoirs, and contemporary reporting from the Obama years.

Here's the full, unvarnished picture of what happened then, how the pattern repeated, and why Blinken's reflections are hauntingly timely as American munitions streak toward Iranian targets today."The Israelis Were Pushing President Obama..." — Blinken's Exact Words. In the podcast, Blinken reflects on a pattern he witnessed across three administrations. His verbatim recollection of the Obama era: "Look, this has been a long story when it comes to Iran, and back during the Obama administration, the Israelis were pushing President Obama to take military action against Iran and were warning that they would do it themselves if he didn't. And he wouldn't because he thought the better way to get at the nuclear program... was through very muscular diplomacy backed up by very very strong sanctions that we rallied the world to put in place, and then we got the Iran Nuclear Agreement."

He continues by noting a near-miss under Biden after October 7, 2023: Israeli intelligence warned of an imminent Hezbollah attack, pushing for preemptive war in Lebanon. "We came within about 30 minutes of having a war in the North," Blinken says, "based on bad information the Israelis had." President Biden refused to join an initiated conflict. The X post's phrasing, "by saying they were going to bomb them with or without them" -- is a faithful paraphrase of Blinken's "do it themselves if he didn't."

Breakout time to a bomb stretched to over a year. Netanyahu called it a "historic mistake." Blinken today calls it "very muscular diplomacy" that actually contained the threat without a single American bomb dropped.

The Trump Pivot: Same Playbook, Different President

Blinken does not explicitly say in the clip that Israel used the identical ultimatum on Trump, but the policy outcome was the opposite. Netanyahu cultivated a close personal alliance with President Trump. In 2018, Trump pulled out of the JCPOA against the demands of the Europeans. The sanctions were followed by maximum pressure. Later, in January 2020, Trump authorized the drone strike that killed Quds Force commander Qasem Soleimani after the Iran-backed militias attacked the U.S embassy in Baghdad, a move that Israel had long been urging America to take.

However, the trend is clear; as long as an American president shares the same opinion with Netanyahu about Iran being an existential enemy, military action is on the table. When they resist, they are not. Even Marco Rubio, now Secretary of State, recently walked back comments implying Israel "forced" America's hand in the current war.

The War Obama and Biden Refused Is Here

On February 28, 2026, the U.S. and Israeli forces started an operation called Epic Fury, with heavy airstrikes on Iranian nuclear facilities, missile manufacturing plants, naval capabilities, and IRGC command bases, killing the Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Iran has responded with ballistic missiles and inexpensive drones against Israel, Gulf countries and U.S. bases and assets in the Gulf. At least seven American service personnel have been killed. Oil prices have risen above $117 a barrel, the first time in five years. The neighbors have been attracted to Iran, which is precisely what Blinken was surprised at in the same interview.

President Trump describes the operation as a preemptive strike and a continuation of the one he initiated in 2020. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth is boasting it is the deadliest, most complicated and most-precision aerial operation in history.

However, Blinken issues a warning, there will be a price: An off-ramp will be dictated by two things: munitions and markets. He mentions that it is unsustainable to shoot down Iranian drones worth $20,000 with million-dollar interceptors and is concerned that the long-term combat will run out of U.S. hold, and the country will be left at the mercy of Russia or China.

The expansion to the region is also a trigger point for Blinken: "A notable aspect of this war is that Iran has engaged its neighbors in the conflict on its own terms.

Why the Clip Is Going Viral Today

Over the years, U.S. presidents in both parties have been reluctant to be dragged into a direct war with Iran on its schedule. Obama had bet on diplomacy. Biden made a boundary after October 7. Trump 2.0 has decided to go with alignment, the very strategy Blinken had spent years attempting to prevent.

The indictment that has now bounced around the world: Has Israel finally succeeded in the strategy that Obama rejected? That tale has now entered a new and more dangerous phase today with American pilots flying over Iranian airspace and Iranian missiles flying over Tel Aviv.

And Blinken, whose grandparents were stuck in the Holocaust, and the same Secretary of State who helped negotiate the deal that previously kept Iran at bay, is now watching on the sidelines, advising the Trump administration to be "restrained, diplomatic and have an eye on the greater threats."