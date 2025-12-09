Virginia Teacher Who was Exposed for Sexually Abusing Her Dog by Romantic Rival, Avoids Jail Time After Pleading Guilty

A former Henrico County teacher charged with sexually abusing her dog pleaded guilty on Thursday to animal cruelty and will not serve any time behind bars.

As reported by WRIC, Chanelle Lincoln was originally charged with felony sexual abuse of an animal in October of 2024, but pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of misdemeanor animal cruelty on Thursday, Dec. 4. She was sentenced to six months in jail, but all six months were suspended.

Lincoln's Romantic Rival Sent the Explicit Video to School Authorities

Lincoln was charged when an alleged sexually explicit video of her and her tiny Yorkshire terrier, Milo, was sent to her principal at Pocahontas Middle School and the superintendent of Henrico County Public Schools. The video was sent by Lincoln's love rival, Erica Corpening, who has charges pending for sending the explicit clip.

According to court documents, Lincoln and Corpening were both in a romantic relationship with Kent Montgomery who is also facing a bestiality charge.

Montgomery allegedly recorded Lincoln sexually abusing her dog over FaceTime in 2021. The two broke up in 2022 and he and Corpening began a relationship. Corpening later found the video and held onto it for a year and a half before sending it.

Corpening Found the Video of Lincoln on Montgomery's Phone When She Believed He was Cheating on Her

Corpening found the video in June 2023 while going through Montgomery's phone when she believed he was cheating on her. She allegedly blackmailed Lincoln with it, and sent it out on Oct. 2, 2024. Corpening and Montgomery will both be back in court early next year.