Virginia School Teacher Admits to Having a Sexual Relationship with Her 14-Year-Old Student

A former teacher at Hungary Creek Middle School in western Henrico County has pleaded guilty to five felony charges for engaging in a sexual relationship with a student who was 14 years old at the time.

According to the Office of the Henrico County Commonwealth's Attorney, 25-year-old Megan Pauline Jordan of Chesterfield County pleaded guilty to four felony counts of carnal knowledge of a minor and one felony count of indecent liberties with a minor.

Jordan's DNA was Found on Victim's Bed Linen

According to Henrico Commonwealth's Attorney Shannon Taylor, Jordan engaged in sexual relations with the victim while he was a student of hers during the 2022-2023 school year, going to his home on several occasions to have sexual intercourse. Jordan's DNA was found on the victim's bed sheets, according to Taylor.

"I must recognize the brave action of those who brought this matter to the attention of Henrico Police Division. We are always asking people if they see something unusual, or not quite right, to say something," said Taylor in a statement. "Because of their efforts, this predator is off the streets, out of our schools, and will be held accountable for her actions."

Jordan Facing 50 Years in Prison

Minors, those under the age of 17, are not legally able to consent to sexual activity under Virginia code. Jordan taught at Hungary Creek Middle School, according to a press release from Henrico County.

Jordan was arrested in June 2023 and was initially charged with five counts of carnal knowledge of a minor and two counts of indecent liberties with a minor. Jordan faces 50 years in prison and a sentencing hearing has been scheduled for May 20.