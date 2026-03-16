UAE Releases Mugshots of 25 People Arrested for Sharing War Footage as British Man Faces Jail Time for Filming 'Iranian Missiles'

United Arab Emirates police have released the mugshots of 25 people who were arrested for sharing what authorities described as "war footage" within the country. The group — made up of people from several different nationalities — is now facing a fast-tracked trial for allegedly "publishing misleading content on digital platforms" as tensions and fighting in the Middle East continue to intensify.

This comes after a 60-year-old British man was reportedly facing up to two years in prison in Dubai for "filming Iranian missiles." The UAE government strictly monitors social media and, after the war began, warned that anyone sharing information that "results in inciting panic among people" could face jail time.

UAE Takes Action

In the early days of the conflict, videos showing drone and missile strikes were widely shared online. However, many of those posts have since disappeared and have largely been replaced by a wave of content praising Dubai's government.

The UAE remains at risk from Iranian missiles and drones. A key oil facility on the Gulf of Oman was targeted yesterday, and additional attacks were intercepted again this afternoon.

Officials are now taking strong measures to prevent certain videos related to the conflict from being posted online.

Authorities said the latest suspects have been divided into three groups, with the first accused of "publishing and circulating authentic video clips" showing missile interceptions.

Attorney-General Dr. Hamad Saif Al Shamsi said the footage was intended to "incite public anxiety and panic" and could potentially reveal details about the country's defensive capabilities while enabling certain accounts to spread misleading narratives.

Authorities also detained a second group for sharing videos of attacks that were either created using AI or had actually taken place outside the UAE.

A third group of defendants faces charges for posting content "glorifying a hostile state." Such material fuels hostile media narratives and undermines the nation's interests, according to the Attorney-General.

Image-Conscious UAE

Twenty-five suspects are currently being held in the UAE while the Public Prosecution continues its investigation. Shamsi described the sharing of this type of content as a "grave violation of the law," warning that authorities would take "firm legal action" against those involved.

Officials also said that social media platforms have been closely monitored in recent days to stop the spread of "fabricated information and artificial content intended to incite public disorder and undermine general stability."

The crackdown follows reports on Saturday that police across the UAE had arrested up to 100 people for filming drone or missile strikes.

In Abu Dhabi alone, police detained 45 people of various nationalities after they were caught recording footage in different locations during the ongoing situation and posting the clips online.

Meanwhile, in neighboring Dubai, at least 21 people — including a 60-year-old British tourist — have been taken into custody. One source suggested the overall number of detainees could be close to 100.

Authorities say those arrested are suspected of spreading inaccurate and misleading information. Officials also warned that sharing such material could "provoke public opinion and spread rumors."