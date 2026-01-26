Trump Says He Doesn't Like 'Any Shooting' and Is 'Reviewing Everything' About Fatal Shooting of Minnesota Anti-ICE Protester Alex Pretti

President Donald Trump said, "I don't like any shooting" when questioned about the deadly clash between Border Patrol agents and Minnesota nurse Alex Pretti, and also hinted that ICE agents might be pulled out of Minnesota. Trump also said that his administration is reviewing what happened before federal Border Patrol agents opened fire and killed Pretti.

The president appeared reluctant to strongly back the unidentified DHS agent who shot Pretti in public, while voicing his sadness over the man's death during a short conversation. "We're looking, we're reviewing everything and will come out with a determination," the president told the Wall Street Journal in a five-minute phone call Sunday night.

Trump in Review Mode

However, he didn't say anything on whether the actions of the officer who shot him were justified. "I don't like any shooting. I don't like it," Trump added during the call. "But I don't like it when somebody goes into a protest and he's got a very powerful, fully loaded gun with two magazines loaded up with bullets also. That doesn't play good either."

The protester who was killed, Alex Pretti, 37, had a loaded handgun on him during the deadly encounter with federal agents and held a valid concealed-carry permit, officials said. Trump described Pretti's weapon — a Sig Sauer P320 9 mm pistol — as "very dangerous gun, a dangerous and unpredictable gun. It's a gun that goes off when people don't know it."

Video of the chaotic struggle shows officers pinning the nurse to the ground while one agent appears to pull a pistol from Pretti's waistband. Moments later, a rapid burst of about ten gunshots rings out.

In the footage, Pretti's body goes still as the agents quickly move away. He was pronounced dead soon afterward.

The disturbing video has raised questions about whether the gun may have accidentally discharged as it was being taken, possibly triggering panic among the officers and leading to the deadly gunfire.

Federal officials initially said that Pretti rushed at ICE agents while armed, but videos captured by people nearby showed him walking into the street holding his phone, not charging with a weapon.

DHS Still to Self-Defense Claims

The Department of Homeland Security, which has maintained that its officers acted in self-defense, is conducting an investigation with assistance from the FBI. A judge in Minnesota quickly issued a temporary order preventing federal officials from destroying or altering any evidence related to the case.

After the shooting, Trump slammed Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, placing blame on local leaders for the unrest.

"The Mayor and the Governor are inciting Insurrection, with their pompous, dangerous, and arrogant rhetoric!" Trump fumed on Truth Social​ Saturday. "These sanctimonious political fools should be looking for the Billions of Dollars that [have] been stolen from the people of Minnesota, and the United States."

After Trump spoke about the shooting, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and Border Patrol commander-at-large Gregory Bovino leapt to defend the federal agents involved — with Bovino even calling them "the victims" of the incident and suggesting, without evidence, that Pretti was acting on a broader political call to oppose ICE.

Trump also said on Sunday that the large force of federal officers his administration sent into the Twin Cities in recent weeks would eventually be pulled back.

He framed their deployment as part of efforts to tackle alleged widespread fraud in Minnesota, but made clear that, for now, the presence of these agents would stay as the investigation continues.