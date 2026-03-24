Trump Proposes, Iran Disposes: Tehran Denies Ceasefire Talks As US, Israel Halt Strikes Unilaterally

In a fast-moving development amid the ongoing U.S.-Israel conflict with Iran, Tehran has categorically denied holding any negotiations with Washington, directly contradicting claims made by U.S. President Donald Trump.

Trump said he had postponed a planned strike on Iran's power grid after what he described as "very good and productive" conversations with Iranian officials, raising hopes of a possible diplomatic breakthrough.

"We have had very, very strong talks. We'll see where they lead. We have major points of agreement, I would say, almost all points of agreement," Trump told reporters before departing Florida.

He further added, "I think it could very well end up being a good deal for everybody." The statement echoed in Markets reviving quickly and oil prices going down to $100, in a clear signal to briefly bring solace to uncertain markets and oil prices.

Iran Rejects Trump's Assertion

However, Iran swiftly rejected the assertion. Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf dismissed the claims as fabrication and accused the U.S. of attempting to influence global markets.

"No negotiations have been held with the U.S., and fakenews is used to manipulate the financial and oil markets and escape the quagmire in which the US and Israel are trapped," Qalibaf said.

He added: "Iranian people demand complete and remorseful punishment of the aggressors."

Despite the denial, diplomatic backchannels appear to be active. Officials indicated that countries including Egypt, Pakistan, and Gulf states have been relaying messages between the two sides, with the possibility of talks in Islamabad emerging as early as this week.

IRG Signals More Attacks on US Targets

Meanwhile, hostilities on the ground continue to escalate. Iran's Revolutionary Guards signaled further attacks on U.S. targets, describing Trump's statements as psychological operations with no bearing on Tehran's military posture.

The situation remains particularly tense around the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global energy route that Iran has effectively shut.

Tehran has indicated it will not reopen the strait until the United States and Israel halt their attacks.

Even as Trump's announcement briefly calmed markets, pushing oil prices below $100 per barrel, the stark divergence between Washington's claims and Tehran's denial underscores the fragility of any perceived diplomatic progress.

With over 2,000 people reported killed since the conflict began, the war shows little sign of slowing, even as competing narratives of negotiation and denial unfold in parallel.