Live Tensions in the Middle East continue to escalate as the Iran–US conflict enters a critical phase. Military strikes, rising oil prices, and global warnings are intensifying fears of a wider regional war. Stay tuned for live updates:

1 hr 16:56 PM Narendra Modi says India's concerns over the West Asia crisis are "naturally greater," citing the large Indian diaspora, shipping activity, and trade links in the Gulf region.

1 hr 16:46 The world faces its worst energy crisis, IEA chief Fatih Birol warns, saying disruptions from the Iran conflict have surpassed the 1970s oil shocks, with global supply hit by nearly 11 million barrels per day.

1 hr 16:45 PM Narendra Modi calls the West Asia conflict "worrying" in Lok Sabha, highlighting its impact on global economic stability and ongoing concerns over the escalating Iran-US-Israel tensions.

1 hr 16:44 Donald Trump signals a possible "winding down" of the Iran war while allowing limited Iranian oil sales to ease price pressures, even as strikes continue and no ceasefire is confirmed.

1 hr 16:42 An Iranian military spokesperson renews taunts against Donald Trump as the Strait of Hormuz deadline approaches, warning of retaliatory strikes if the US targets Iran's energy infrastructure.

1 hr 16:39 At least six people are reported killed and several injured in strikes on Iran's Tabriz, with attacks hitting a residential area and a public park. The claims remain unverified with no immediate official response.

1 hr 16:36 Israeli airstrikes hit multiple locations in southern Lebanon, including areas near the Litani River, with reports of key infrastructure damage such as the Qaqaiya Bridge.

1 hr 16:26 Gold and silver prices tumble sharply as the Middle East war fuels inflation concerns and rate hike expectations. Gold has erased its yearly gains, while silver drops over 10% amid rising yields.

2 hr 16:08 The Israeli army admits a fatal artillery error near the Lebanon border, confirming that an Israeli civilian was killed after shells mistakenly landed inside the Misgav Am community during cross-border operations.

2 hr 16:07 Iran says the "only way" for ships to pass through the Strait of Hormuz is through coordination with Tehran, warning of a "devastating response" if its energy infrastructure is targeted.

2 hr 16:00 An Iranian official says a US-Israeli strike on a radio facility in Bandar Abbas violates international law, after a reported attack on state broadcasting infrastructure left one person dead.

2 hr 15:40 Airstrikes reportedly damage a hospital in Iran's Ahvaz, with explosions impacting nearby areas, according to media reports. There is no immediate confirmation on casualties or official response.

2 hr 15:35 Iran taunts Donald Trump as Hormuz deadline nears, with a military spokesperson issuing a "you're fired" remark while warning of retaliatory strikes if US targets its energy infrastructure.

2 hr 15:33 US Issues Global Security Alert Amid Iran-Linked Threat Concerns The US has warned citizens worldwide to remain on high alert, citing potential threats from Iran-linked groups targeting American interests as tensions escalate across the Middle East. Read more

2 hr 15:28 Iran reports at least eight people killed in strikes on Tabriz, including attacks on a residential area and a public park, according to local officials. Several others were injured in the incidents.

2 hr 15:22 Protests erupt at New York's Times Square against the US-Israel war on Iran, reflecting growing global opposition as the conflict escalates. Demonstrations have been reported across multiple cities in recent weeks.

3 hr 15:13 US CENTCOM chief Brad Cooper says Iran has increasingly targeted civilian sites "out of desperation," claiming over 300 such attacks in recent weeks as its military capabilities weaken.

3 hr 15:13 Iran claims fresh missile and drone strikes on Saudi Arabia's Prince Sultan Air Base and the US Fifth Fleet in Bahrain, targeting key American military positions in the region. There is no immediate confirmation from US officials.