Trump Forced to Change Planes after Air Force One Makes Sudden U-Turn and Returns to the US Due to Electrical Glitch on Flight to Davos

Donald Trump was forced to switch planes after Air Force One abruptly turned back mid-flight on Tuesday night, when an electrical malfunction caused parts of the plane to lose power and go dark.

The modified Boeing 747-200B had been in the air for under an hour on its transatlantic trip to the World Economic Forum in Davos when the crew decided it was safest to abort the flight and head back to the US. Shortly after taking off from the East Coast, the lights suddenly went out in the press cabin, unsettling those on board and prompting the aircraft to turn back and return to Joint Base Andrews in Maryland.

Dramatic U-Turn

Trump later shifted to a different plane — an Air Force C-32, a modified Boeing 757 typically used for shorter domestic flights — and resumed his journey to the World Economic Forum in Davos shortly after midnight.

White House officials downplayed the incident afterward, saying that the decision to change aircraft was made out of an "abundance of caution" and insisting the electrical issue itself was minor.

It was also noted that one of the aircraft had undergone routine maintenance on January 9, though officials did not clarify whether it was the same jet Trump initially boarded.

Adding a light moment to the situation, Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt joked during the flight that the jet Trump was gifted by Qatar was sounding "pretty good" right about then.

Several senior members of the Trump administration were traveling with him, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, senior adviser Stephen Miller, Leavitt, Communications Director Stephen Chung, and Chief of Protocol Monica Crowley.

The plane was due to touch down in Zurich, from where Trump was set to take a helicopter up to Davos, the Alpine resort town that hosts the high-profile annual gathering of global business leaders and billionaires.

As he left the White House, Trump struck a casual, off-the-cuff tone with reporters. "This will be an interesting trip," he said. "I have no idea what's going to happen, but you are well represented."

All Focus on Davos

Trump's first official appearance in Davos isn't scheduled until 2 p.m. local time — about 5 a.m. Eastern — giving him some breathing room after the overnight journey. Ahead of the flight, Trump also shared a confident message on Truth Social, posting: "America will be well represented in Davos — by me. GOD BLESS YOU ALL!"

The two aircraft currently serving as Air Force One have been in operation for nearly 40 years. Boeing has been tasked with building replacements, but the project has been repeatedly delayed.

Despite their age, the jets are far from ordinary planes. They are extensively modified to protect the president in extreme situations, equipped with features such as radiation shielding and advanced anti-missile defenses.

The planes are also fitted with sophisticated communications systems, allowing the president to stay in constant contact with military leaders and issue commands from virtually anywhere in the world.

Trump has previously voiced frustration over Air Force One, criticizing its size and saying it lacks the modern feel he believes the presidential jet should have.

In May 2025, he publicly defended his controversial decision to accept a luxury jet gifted by Qatar, arguing it would serve as Air Force One for the remainder of his time in office and better meet his expectations.