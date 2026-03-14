Trump Claims US Has 'Totally Obliterated' Every Military Target on Iran's Strategic Kharg Island in Massive Bomb Raid

The US carried out a historic bombing raid in the Persian Gulf, "totally obliterating" military targets on Iran's Kharg Island — the main loading hub for most of the Islamic Republic's oil exports, President Donald Trump said on Friday.

"Moments ago, at my direction, the United States Central Command executed one of the most powerful bombing raids in the History of the Middle East, and totally obliterated every MILITARY target in Iran's crown jewel, Kharg Island," Trump wrote on Truth Social. The island is about 16 miles off Iran's coast and is one-third the size of Manhattan. It serves as a crucial hub, handling around 90% of Iran's crude oil exports.

Wiped Out

Trump said the island's oil facilities were not targeted in the strike, but warned they could become targets in future attacks if Iran blocks ships from moving through the Strait of Hormuz. "Our Weapons are the most powerful and sophisticated that the World has ever known but, for reasons of decency, I have chosen NOT to wipe out the Oil Infrastructure on the Island," the president said.

"However, should Iran, or anyone else, do anything to interfere with the Free and Safe Passage of Ships through the Strait of Hormuz, I will immediately reconsider this decision," Trump warned.

Iran, however, is yet to issue an official statement on the airstrikes in Kharg Island.

The conflict, now in its second week and known as Operation Epic Fury, had not affected the island until Friday's strikes. Despite the ongoing fighting, Iran had actually been exporting more fuel than before the war began, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Earlier this week, The New York Post reported that both the United States and Israel are believed to have an interest in potentially seizing Kharg Island at some stage during the conflict.

"Take it out, and this means cutting off the military budget in addition to pulling the plug on the basic services that keep Iranian society functioning," said Mohammed Soliman, a senior fellow at the DC-based Middle East Institute.

"Losing Kharg for even a few weeks will create a security and societal crisis in Iran at the same time. Tehran doesn't get to choose which one to deal with first," said Soliman.

Trump's Bigger Plans

However, Trump downplayed the idea of seizing the island during an interview with Fox News Radio host Brian Kilmeade that aired Friday morning. "It's not high on the list, but it's one of so many different things, and I can change my mind in seconds," the president said.

Trump also lightly scolded the "Fox & Friends" co-host for raising the topic — just hours before the strike on the island took place.

"Let's say I was going to do it, or let's say I wasn't going to do it. What would I tell you? 'Oh, yes, Brian, I'm thinking about doing it, let me let you know what time and when it'll take place.'... It's sort of a foolish question," he said.

In announcing the bombing mission, Trump claimed that Iran "has NO ability to defend anything" the US military decides to strike.

"During my First Term, and currently, I rebuilt our Military into the Most Lethal, Powerful, and Effective Force, by far, anywhere in the World," the president said. "Iran has NO ability to defend anything that we want to attack — There is nothing they can do about it!"

He insisted that Iran "will NEVER have a nuclear weapon, nor will it be able to threaten the United States of America, the Middle East, or, for that matter, the world."

Trump also urged members of Iran's military and anyone connected to the regime to "lay down their arms, and save what's left of their country, which isn't much!"