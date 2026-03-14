US Embassy in Baghdad Hit in Missile Attack Hours after Two Fighters of Iran-backed Militant Group Were Killed in Baghdad

The US Embassy in Baghdad came under a missile attack on Friday night, according to reports. The missile hit a helipad inside the embassy compound, according to the Associated Press. Footage shared on social media by Sabereen News, an Iraqi outlet linked to pro-Iranian militias, showed smoke billowing from the diplomatic mission.

The strike took place shortly after two members of an Iran-backed militant group were reportedly killed in Baghdad, according to AFP, citing sources. The US Embassy sits inside Baghdad's heavily guarded "Green Zone," and it remains unclear whether anyone was hurt in the attack. There has been no official confirmation from the Iraqi government about the embassy attack.

Hit in Baghdad

Hours before the strike, the embassy issued a security alert warning that "Iran and the terrorist militia groups allied with it pose a significant threat to public safety in Iraq."

"Attacks targeting US citizens, US interests, and critical infrastructure have been observed," the embassy warned. "These groups have also attacked US companies and energy infrastructure operated by the United States, and they are likely to continue targeting them.

"In addition, Iran-aligned terrorist militias have launched attacks on hotels frequented by foreigners and other facilities linked to the United States throughout Iraq, including the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. U.S. citizens also face a risk of kidnapping."

The embassy advised Americans to stay alert, keep a low profile, and steer clear of places where they might become potential targets. It also shared instructions for US citizens who may be planning to leave Iraq.

Iran's Retaliation Continues

Since the United States launched Operation Epic Fury two weeks ago, Iran has carried out a series of retaliatory missile and drone strikes targeting American military bases, diplomatic missions, and nearby Gulf countries as the conflict continues to intensify.

Last week, the US Embassy in Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia, was damaged in what officials believe may have been an Iranian drone strike.

The attack triggered a fire, though the embassy did not suffer major damage.

News of the missile attack in Baghdad on Friday came just hours after President Donald Trump announced that US airstrikes had "totally obliterated" military targets on Iran's Kharg Island — a key oil export hub for the Islamic Republic in the Persian Gulf.

"Moments ago, at my direction, the United States Central Command executed one of the most powerful bombing raids in the History of the Middle East, and totally obliterated every MILITARY target in Iran's crown jewel, Kharg Island," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

"Our Weapons are the most powerful and sophisticated that the World has ever known but, for reasons of decency, I have chosen NOT to wipe out the Oil Infrastructure on the Island," the president added.

"However, should Iran, or anyone else, do anything to interfere with the Free and Safe Passage of Ships through the Strait of Hormuz, I will immediately reconsider this decision."

Trump said the island's oil infrastructure was not targeted in the strike but warned it could be hit in future attacks if the Iranian government blocks ships from passing through the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for global trade.