Trump Appoints Erika Kirk to Prestigious Air Force Board to Fill in Husband Charlie Kirk's Seat

President Donald Trump has appointed Erika Kirk to serve on a key board responsible for overseeing the U.S. Air Force Academy. Erika is filling in the position that was previously held by her husband, Charlie Kirk, on the Board of Visitors, before his assassination in September.

The prestigious board, which acts much like a board of trustees, is legally responsible for overseeing various aspects of the Colorado Springs academy, including morale, discipline, curriculum, teaching, equipment, and finances. Six of the board's members are appointed by the President, while the other nine are selected by Congressional leaders from both parties, including the chairs and ranking members of the Armed Services Committees.

Filling in Her Husband's Position

The board includes Trump appointees such as Senator Markwayne Mullin of Oklahoma, Meta Vice Chairman Dina Powell, and Alabama Senator Tommy Tuberville.

At its last meeting in December, a public comment praised Kirk for championing a long-overdue renovation of the Air Force Academy's chapel, urging the board to prioritize the project in his honor.

The board meets several times a year to review conditions at the academy. During the December session, discussions ranged from a superintendent's briefing to a classified review of Flexible Warfare Center plans, highlighting the board's role in guiding how the next generation of Air Force officers is trained.

The meeting also addressed a formal complaint alleging that nine seniors on the men's soccer team were unfairly punished with 100 hours of marching tours after academy leadership delayed six months before responding to misconduct allegations.

Huge Responsibility

Rep. August Pfluger of Texas, a veteran combat pilot and academy graduate who chairs the board, said, "I applaud President Trump for appointing Erika Kirk to the U.S. Air Force Academy Board of Visitors.

"I encouraged this appointment as Erika is the right person to fill Charlie's place on the Board and continue his work of inspiring the next generation of service members and advancing the Academy. I look forward to working alongside her to carry on Charlie's legacy."

Erika, 37, stepped in as CEO of Turning Point USA—the conservative student advocacy group her late husband founded—after his passing.

A mother of three, she was recently honored at Trump's State of the Union in Washington, D.C., and is a regular presence at the White House.