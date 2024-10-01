Trump Accuses Kamala Harris 'Staged' Photo of Hurricane Helene Briefing, Sparking Conspiracy Theories on Social Media

Former President Donald Trump claimed on Monday that a photo of Vice President Kamala Harris allegedly being briefed on the effects of Hurricane Helene was "staged" and "fake," as it appears her earbuds are not connected to her cellphone.

An image shared on the X account of Harris on Sunday shows the Vice President on a plane wearing her headphones while appearing to be on a call and taking notes on paper in front of her. The post also highlighted her efforts to coordinate with North Carolina's governor to help in the state's rescue efforts following the devastating Hurricane Helene, which claimed at least 30 lives in the Asheville area.

Trump Alleges Harris of faking Photo

"I was just briefed by [FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell] on the latest developments about the ongoing impacts of Hurricane Helene," Harris wrote in the post. "We also discussed our Administration's continued actions to support emergency response and recovery."

"I also spoke with [North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper] about the ongoing rescue and recovery efforts in North Carolina," she added. "Our Administration will continue to stay in constant contact with state and local officials to ensure communities have the support and resources they need."

However, Trump immediately cast his doubts and claimed, "Another FAKE and STAGED photo from someone who has no clue what she is doing."

"You have to plug the cord into the phone for it to work!" he added.

As Trump and various social media users noted, the angle of the photograph shared on X shows that the cord intended to connect Harris's traditional earbuds to the phone on the table in front of her hangs straight down and seems to be unplugged from the device.

Also, the sheet of paper in front of Harris appears to be blank.

"Border Czar Kamala can't miss a photo op," tweeted Rep. Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.). "The photographer should make sure the headphones are plugged into the phone next time."

Republican communicator Matt Whitlock wrote on X, "Thank goodness she's pretending to write on this blank piece of paper from the plane while campaigning. I'm sure the people without power and water feel totally supported."

"This is the most VEEP-like photo ever — pretending to be on a phone call but forgetting to plug in the antiquated earphones while pretending to write on a blank piece of paper instead of actually doing anything," conservative commentator Mollie Hemingway wrote on X.

Harris Slammed

Harris, 59, has not visited any of the states impacted by the hurricane, which has resulted in at least 120 deaths across the southeastern United States since it made landfall last Thursday.

Meanwhile, Trump, 78, visited Valdosta, Ga., on Monday to assess the damage caused by Helene and engage with affected residents and local officials.

During his visit to the Peach State, the former president also promised to send several semi-trucks loaded with "relief aid," including gasoline.

"Biden and Harris abandoned Americans in Afghanistan," Trump's Truth Social post continued. "They sacrificed Americans to an Open Border, and now, they have left Americans to drown in North Carolina, Georgia, Tennessee, Alabama, and elsewhere in the South."

"Under this Administration, Americans always come last, because we have 'leaders' who have no idea how to lead!" he added.