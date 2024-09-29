Popular Pennsylvania Sandwich Shop Faces Backlash after Manager Turns Away Vice President Nominee JD Vance During Campaign Stop

Pennsylvania's favorite Primanti Brothers is struggling to avoid backlash after refusing entry to vice presidential candidate Senator JD Vance during a campaign stop on Saturday. Vance was turned away at the restaurant's doors on Saturday afternoon when he tried to make a campaign stop, with staff explaining they had not received prior notice.

Store management refused entry to Vance despite several paying customers inside requesting that he be allowed in so they could speak with him. Instead the staff rebuffed him saying they were not given advance notice. A restaurant employee told the press that cameras were banned inside and that they did not want to host a "campaign event."

Rude Staff

After being denied entry, Vance spoke to his disappointed and frustrated supporters in a video shared by an attendee on 'X'. "[The manager] just freaked out a little bit because there were a lot of people and she didn't want to make her restaurant part of a campaign stop," Vance said in the parking lot outside the 90-year-old business.

"We went in there, we paid for everybody's food, we gave them a nice tip, and of course when I gave them a nice tip I said 'no taxes on tip'," Vance added.

The Ohio junior senator emphasized that he still holds Primanti Brothers in high regard and sought to protect the small business from any backlash.

"It's alright, don't hold it against her, she just got a little nervous. But it's a great local business, keep on supporting it, and most importantly, on November 5th go vote. Let's go win this thing."

Embarrassed Restaurant

Later on, Primanti Brothers allowed Vance and his supporters to gather inside the restaurant and released a statement in an effort to prevent a conservative boycott.

"Our doors are open to all patrons who wish to dine with us," the statement reads.

"Without any advance notice, today's campaign stop caused some momentary confusion for our staff. However, Senator Vance and his team were welcomed into our restaurant shortly after and engaged with our guests inside and on the property."

The statement was issued after videos of upset Vance supporters began circulating online. Clips shared on 'X' show dozens of supporters leaving Primanti Brothers after being told that Vance and his team would not be permitted inside.

In contrast, Vance's reception was much different from the warm welcome given to Vice President Kamala Harris and Governor Tim Walz during their visit to the restaurant in August, which sparked its own controversy.

Customers at Primanti Brothers alleged that they were asked to leave before Harris and Walz arrived.

Diners said that they were removed from their seats so the Harris-Walz campaign could bring in selected individuals for a "staged" photo opportunity featuring supporters.