Tourist Mauled by Snow Leopard After Approaching the Wild Animal to Click a Photo in China [VIDEO]

A tourist was attacked by a snow leopard after she got too close to the animal in an attempt to click a photography at China's Koktokay ski resort.

The terrifying incident, which took place in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, has sparked concerns over the safety of tourists in the area.

The skier was heading back to her hotel after a day on the slopes, when she encountered the snow leopard in the woods near the resort. As other curious tourists gathered to observe the animal, she decided to approach it in an attempt to capture a photo.

Over the course of ten minutes, she cautiously inched closer to the leopard, but it suddenly launched an attack. Onlookers watched in horror as the snow leopard mauled the woman, biting down on her skull and causing significant injuries to her face.

Fearing the worst, the group rushed to intervene. A ski instructor, armed with ski poles, managed to scare off the animal, allowing bystanders to drag the injured woman to safety.

Miraculously, the woman's ski helmet played a crucial role in saving her life, absorbing much of the impact from the cat's attack. She was later taken to Fuyun County People's Hospital, where doctors reported that her injuries were serious but not life-threatening. The woman's condition was deemed stable. A video of the animal attack has since gone viral on social media.

The attack comes amid prior warnings about snow leopard activity in the region. Authorities had issued notices urging visitors to avoid lingering in the area and not to approach wildlife. The animals are known for their strength and aggression, and recent sightings of snow leopards had prompted officials to caution tourists against taking photos or walking alone in the surrounding area.

Snow leopards are rare but large predators, and while there has been no recorded human fatality from an attack, this incident highlights the danger posed by wildlife in such tourist spots. The snow leopard involved in the attack had reportedly been seen in the area several times before, with authorities already aware of its presence.