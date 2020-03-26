In an attempt to curb the spread of the novel Coronavirus and to save the lives of millions all over the globe, many medics and health workers are struggling day and night. Without taking proper rest, they are forced to be the helping hands of a hundred thousand people in need.

Now, the latest reports suggest that an Italian nurse took her own life after being tested positive for the COVID-19. Daniela Trezzi, who was treating patients at the San Gerardo Hospital in Monza in the highly-affected region of Lombardy, was reportedly scared that she might infect many others.

The 34-year-old was working in the intensive care unit, however, after being diagnosed with the virus infection, she was kept under quarantine. Local media also reports that judicial authorities are now investigating her death.

In an official statement, the National Federation of Nurses of Italy has confirmed the death of the nurse and said that she had been suffering 'heavy stress' fearing of spreading the virus while trying to bring the global crisis under control. Meanwhile, as per the figures released by an Italian research institute on Tuesday, almost 5,760 health care workers have been infected by this deadly virus.

Situation in Italy

As of Thursday, March 26, Italy has recorded the highest number of death cases due to the Coronavirus outbreak. So far, the virus has claimed the lives of 7,503 people in Italy alone, while there are 57,521 active cases.

It is also understood that due to the growing number of patients day by day, hospitals all over Italy are finding it difficult to accommodate them. The country, despite known for its good healthcare facilities, is now forced to let many people die due to the shortage of ventilator and respiratory ICUs.

In a viral audio clip by an Indian nurse working in Italy, she had mentioned on them asked to remove the ventilator support of aged patients and giving it to other younger patients, who have better chances of survival.