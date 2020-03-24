The novel Coronavirus has become a global crisis with it affecting 195 countries and territories around the world. While it has claimed the lives of 3,277 people in China, which is the epicentre of the virus outbreak, Italy has been facing the worst situation with the death toll rising to a whopping 6,077.

According to recent reports as well as video and audio messages from people residing in Italy, it is understood that almost all the hospitals in the country are overcrowded with COVID-19 patients. Due to space constraints and unavailability of ICUs, the medics are finding it difficult to handle the situation and are even forced to let some people die.

Recently, a photo showing many coffins arranged together in a hall, surfaced online, claiming it to be from Italy after the COVID-19 outbreak. "Stop making mockery of CORONAVIRUS. CORONAVIRUS is real. See what happened in Italy. All these died in one day," reads the caption of the viral photo. And it is being shared by thousands of netizens on social media.

Debunking Hoax

Though Italy had the highest number of casualties in a single day, the specific photo that is doing the rounds on social media has no connection with the Coronavirus outbreak in the country.

It is captured from Italy itself, but way back in 2013, that is seven years ago. The photo is available on Getty images website and is said to be the coffins of some of the African migrants killed in a shipwreck off the Italian coast. The picture is dated October 5, 2013, and taken at the Lampedusa airport in Italy.

Situation in Italy

It is understood that due to the uncontrollable situation, the army is planning to bury all the dead bodies together as the cemeteries cannot handle more bodies. Several videos of Italian army trucks transporting coffins amid COVID-19 pandemic have also surfaced online.

What happened in Italy?

Despite the authorities warning the residents of the country about the Coronavirus pandemic, people didn't take the matter seriously. Instead, they continued their usual lifestyle and never listened to the instructions of the government.

A mandatory lockdown was imposed throughout the country only after they witnessed a rapid increase in the death toll of confirmed Coronavirus cases. However, by then, the majority of the people were infected by this deadly disease and currently, there are 50,418 active cases. Nevertheless, 7,432 people are said to have completely recovered so far in Italy.