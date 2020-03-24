In the wake of the Coronavirus scare, many countries have already imposed a mandatory lockdown and even closed the land borders in an attempt to curb the spread of the virus. Of late, many videos and audio clips of Indian citizens residing in the highly infected countries like China and Italy, giving first-hand information about the real situation, have surfaced online.

In most of these viral videos, people are seen requesting others to strictly follow the instructions of the government and health authorities to stop the drastic increase of more and more Coronavirus cases. Many come forward warning the people in India saying that the situations will go wild if the matter is not taken seriously in the initial stage itself, being an over-crowded developing country with not enough facilities.

Manoj, an Indian citizen from Thiruvananthapuram in the south Indian state of Kerala settled in Milan, Italy, has shared his experiences on the Coronavirus outbreak in the country. "The people in Italy didn't follow the government's requests initially and continued their usual lifestyle, and now the entire nation is suffering because of that," he says. So far, 6,077 people have died, while there are 50,418 active cases in Italy alone.

Here is the translated text of his viral video message:

"By around February 15, when three people died in Italy due to Coronavirus, the government had alerted the residents about the situation in China through television channels. But no one took the matter seriously. It is because of their usual lifestyle as they are used to celebrate and hang out with friends during the weekends. As weeks passed by, the government decided to shut down schools, but people started criticising them asking the need for all this, as staying with their kids was not possible due to their jobs. People started panicking only by the time the death toll reached 200. Many rich Italians even moved to their summer homes immediately, but they were also infected by that time. However, even when the government decided to impose a mandatory shutdown, many didn't take the matter seriously, just like the way many Indians are thinking right now. As the popular proverb says, 'An ignorant child learns when it itches', people will learn only after things go wrong. Till yesterday, the Indian government asked people not to panic, instead to stay alert. But I am trying to frighten you all. I also have my family members back in India. We all are stuck inside the house in Italy for the past 20 days without being allowed to go outside. Though we thought this quarantine period would be just for two weeks, it is expected to continue till April 15, that means almost two months. The Indian government is requesting you to stay at home for 14 days just to avoid this condition happen in our country. Many of our brothers and sisters from Kerala are working day and night to help the people in need. Most of them are now infected with COVID-19. Some people, including me, have requested the authorities to become a volunteer. So, maybe, after 10-15 days, I will also be dead. We need to help our society and you should know what exactly is happening here in Italy. Here, for 1000 people, there are only 3 beds available. But in the case of India, for 1000 people, there is not even a half bed available being an over-crowded country. Please don't listen to the fake claims by some stupid people, who say that this virus will not affect the country due to its hot temperature, or because we have churches, temples etc. You need to understand that this can spread to anyone, but people with good immunity are said to have better chances of survival. But, do not think you are safe just because you are healthy. You need to understand that there aren't enough hospitals here and medics are only trying to save people who have at least 50% chances of survival. The death case numbers are quite scary, and due to space constraints, the military is burying the dead bodies together. When the Indian prime minister asked the public to express their gratitude to the medics and health workers, people went outside as if they are attending a party. Why are you not understanding the situation? I don't know how else to convince you. Therefore, I request each one to stay at home and help the government to control this pandemic. Else, things will definitely go out of control. Please listen to the instructions of the health experts, else, you will have to witness the death of your loved ones. Decide if you need that to happen."

Watch the video here: