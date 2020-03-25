Looks like the Coronavirus pandemic is no where near the end with as many as 54,030 active cases being registered in Italy alone, while it has claimed the lives of 6,820 people already.

With the death toll exceeding on a daily basis, the authorities are also finding it difficult to bury the dead bodies of the victims. Many photos and videos from Italy also show that the bodies of the victims are moved from various hospitals in army trucks clearly showing the terrible situation in the country. Due to space constraints at cemeteries they have also decided to bury all the bodies together.

In the wake of this pandemic scare, a photo of many people lying on the streets, has also started doing the rounds on social media. It is being shared mostly by Indians with the caption "Corona has gripped Italy to such an extent that there is no one to even remove corpses (translated from Hindi)."

Hoax busted

However, the photo has no connection with the Coronavirus pandemic in Italy. The picture is believed to have taken on March 24, 2014, in Frankfurt, Germany. In fact, it doesn't have any dead people and the people seen in it lay down on the streets as part of an art project remembering all the people who died in the Nazi concentration camp.

Other misleading pictures

Similarly, many such misleading old photos and old videos are also being shared by thousands of netizens, claiming to be related to Coronavirus outbreak. Recently, a photo of many coffins arranged inside a hall had also gone viral on social media claiming it to be the dead bodies of Coronavirus victims. However, it was a picture, taken seven years ago in 2013.

The image is available on Getty images website and is said to be the coffins of some of the African migrants killed in a shipwreck off the Italian coast kept at the Lampedusa airport in Italy.