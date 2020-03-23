With the death toll reaching 5,476 and 46,638 active Coronavirus cases being reported, it is clear that the situation in Italy is not under control. While Italy tops the death chart, it also has a greater number of people affected by the COVID-19 pandemic after China.
Recently, some horrifying videos from the Papa Giovanni XXII hospital in the crisis-hit area of Bergamo in Lombardy did the rounds on social media. While the country witnessed a relentless rise in the number of deaths, creating panic among the people all over the globe, an audio message by an Indian nurse working in Italy has surfaced online.
The nurse, who hails from the south Indian state of Kerala, explains the terrible ordeal the medics in Italy are going through as more and more people are getting infected by this deadly virus.
We have NOT been able to independently verify the identity of the nurse.
Here's the translated version of the audio message:
The audio clip detailing the horrible circumstances in a developed country like Italy is being widely shared among the people in Kerala, especially through Whatsapp.
Janata Curfew in India
It has to be noted that despite all these warnings and instructions, many people are still not taking the matter seriously. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had declared 'Janata Curfew' throughout the country on Sunday, March 22, for 14 hours aiming to instill the message of social distancing. He had also requested people to show their solidarity with doctors, nurses, paramedics, municipal staff and airport workers by clapping, banging on their plates or ringing bells standing at their balconies or at their doors and windows at 5 pm.
Though the entire country observed the Janata Curfew successfully by staying inside their homes, things went wild at 5 pm with thousands of people taking to the streets as if they were celebrating some festival, forgetting the whole idea of social distancing.