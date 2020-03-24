The world is witnessing a rapid increase in the number of confirmed Coronavirus cases and the death toll. According to the latest updates, the virus has claimed the lives of 16,558 people, while there are almost 262,774 active cases globally.

Recently, an Indian nurse working in Italy had shared an audio message in which she mentions that many of the medics are now forced to remove the ventilator support of aged patients in an attempt to save younger people, who have better chances of survival. Similarly, many other Indians residing in Italy are also sharing their own experiences in the country, trying to convince people in India about the seriousness of the horrifying situations faced by these developed countries.

Indian student's plea

The video of Vineetha T, an Indian native studying in Italy, surfaced online on 24 March on Facebook. In the recent video, the microbiology student, who records the video during the wee hours on Tuesday, says that she woke up hearing the continuous noise of ambulance sirens.

Here's the translated version of the video message:

"I woke up hearing the sound of an ambulance siren. It has become a common sight here these days. I am under house quarantine for the past 27 days. I am only allowed to leave this space to buy essentials and medicines. Everyday visuals of army trucks moving non-stop carrying many human beings like us are mind-numbing. Almost 6,500 people have died here, but this is just one-third of the Indian population. But if this disease spread drastically in India, the death toll in our country would be three times more than the situation here. There isn't enough space to bury these dead bodies and the authorities have planned to bury everyone together in a pit from this Saturday onwards. The health workers in our country are working hard to avoid such situations by taking all necessary precautionary measures and I request each one of you to follow their instructions. The medics in Italy are struggling to handle this situation as things have gone out of control. If they have imposed this lockdown during the beginning stage itself, the condition would have been much better. Even my parents and friends are concerned about me. Just like me, there are many other students, who are still stuck here. Though we all wish to be with our family in India, we decided to stay back as we do not want to spread this virus to our loved ones. We have decided to isolate ourselves to control its spread. None of us can't sleep. We are living in the middle of deaths. Being a microbiology student, I can understand the seriousness of this disease. The whole world is trying to develop a medicine against the virus. Even the government authorities here have started saying that nothing else can be done at this situation, as only God can save us. The Indian government is struggling to bring the situation under control and I request each one of you to listen to the instructions of the health authorities. Please take the matter seriously."

Within 8 hours, the 7-minute-30-seconds video was viewed by nearly 4 lakh users on social media. Many celebrities have also shared the clip requesting the people in the country to listen to the instructions of the government by staying safe at home and maintaining personal hygiene.