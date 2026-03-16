Teen Dies While Making Reel on 'Prohibited' High-Speed Expressway After Truck Mows Him Down [VIDEO]

An 18-year-old boy was killed, and two of his friends were injured after being struck by a speeding truck while filming a reel on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway near Ferozpur Jhirka in the Indian state of Haryana.

The deceased has been identified as Mohammad Moin, a 12th-grade student and resident of Shahpur Nangli village in Haryana's Nuh.

His friend, Mohammad Shaad, and a third companion who was recording the video sustained serious injuries and are currently undergoing treatment. The trio had accessed the high-speed expressway, a restricted zone for pedestrians, to record content for social media.

The horrifying moments leading up to the crash were captured on video. The clip shows Moin and Shaad walking along the shoulder of the expressway with a Red bull in hand, while their friend filmed them from a short distance away.

Distracted by the camera and engrossed in their performance, they failed to notice a speeding truck approaching from behind. The truck, reportedly attempting to overtake another vehicle, veered toward the shoulder and rammed into the teenagers at high speed.

The following video is graphic in nature. Viewer discretion is advised:

The passerby rushed the injured teenagers to the nearby government hospital in Mandi Khera, where doctors declared Moin dead. According to reports, his companions remain in critical but stable condition.

Subhash Chand, Station House Officer (SHO) of the Sadar Ferozpur Jhirka police station, stated that the truck driver fled the scene immediately after the accident.Police have launched an investigation and are searching for the unidentified truck and its driver.

This tragic event highlights the rising and often fatal trend of performing stunts or filming videos on major highways. The Delhi–Mumbai Expressway is designed for high-speed transit, and pedestrian presence is strictly prohibited due to the extreme risks involved.