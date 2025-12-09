South Carolina Woman Arrested for Engaging in Sexual Encounter with 14-Year-Old in a Car in the Presence of Her Three Children

A woman was arrested Monday morning after an alleged sexual encounter with a 14-year-old boy that occurred last month in a car with her three children present.

Lake City police officers charged 26-year-old Aladrian Chandler with second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

According to a police report obtained by WSPA, Chandler admitted to the encounter but denied having intercourse, saying she believed the boy was older than he told her.

The teen told officers he met Chandler while she was delivering food. The pair exchanged phone numbers and began texting each other, the report said.

The alleged incident happened on Nov. 16. Police began investigating on Nov. 18, after Chandler reported that a gun had been stolen out of her car.

During the investigation, police said Chandler later gave officers a written statement that the boy took the gun from her car when she went to a friend's house to talk about how he had been talking to her.

Chandler remained in the Florence County Detention Center as of Monday afternoon, jail records indicated.