Singaporean Actress Jeanette Aw Reopens Patisserie 'Once Upon A Time' in Geylang After Closing Jalan Besar Outlet

Singaporean actress and entrepreneur Jeanette Aw is all set to welcome you all at her new patisserie home, Once Upon A Time. For the unversed, she relocated the business to Geylang following the closure of its previous outlet late last year.

The bakery is now based operating on a pre-order basis and does not have a fixed menu. The bakery focuses on seasonal creations, offering a rotating selection of items such as fudge brownies, chocolate olive oil cakes, banana cakes and snowskin mooncakes.

Aw shared details of the new location in an Instagram post on March 21, guiding customers on how to access the premises.

Her former outlet in Jalan Besar, which had been operating from a Hamilton Road shophouse for more than four years, closed in December 2025. The move marks a new chapter for the homegrown brand, which has built a loyal following since its launch in 2021.

Aw's transition into the culinary world began in 2018, when she enrolled at Le Cordon Bleu Dusit Culinary School. She completed her diploma in patisserie the following year, before further honing her skills at Le Cordon Bleu Tokyo.

Since launching her bakery, Aw has expanded her presence beyond Singapore. In recent years, she has hosted seasonal pop-ups in Japanese cities including Nagoya, Kobe, Osaka and Tokyo, particularly around Valentine's Day.

In addition to running her patisserie, Aw has remained active in the entertainment industry. She previously co-hosted Channel 8's baking competition show Crème De La Crème alongside Fann Wong.

With its new Geylang base, Once Upon A Time continues to blend Aw's passion for baking with a curated, made-to-order approach that has defined the brand since its inception.