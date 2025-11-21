International Business Times, Singapore Edition
Singaporean Actress Jeanette Aw Announces December Closure of Her Jalan Besar Bakery

Singapore
Singaporean actress Jeanette Aw will close her pastry shop at Jalan Besar. Instagram/Jeanette Aw

Actress-turned-baker Jeanette Aw is wrapping up a significant chapter in her culinary career after more than four years at Hamilton Road.

The 46-year-old actress, who received her degree from Le Cordon Bleu, revealed on her YouTube channel JA Unscripted that her Once Upon a Time patisserie will be leaving its Jalan Besar shophouse unit by December.

Aw reminisced about the place where her baking dreams first materialized in a video titled Goodbye Hamilton!.

"Recording A Moment With Me (the name of her video series) at Once Upon A Time today, I hold a special feeling in my heart," she shared. "I'm about to close this chapter at Hamilton, and I will be here until December."

In May 2021, Aw opened Once Upon A Time, a rotating menu of finely crafted cakes and pastries that could only be ordered in advance. The comfortable area was her creative workspace as well as a pick-up location.

"I still remember the moments spent here, from the renovation, to the day it opened, and every customer who has walked into Once Upon A Time in the past five years. I received so much love," said Aw.

Referring to her past few years as "a wonderful time", she said, "Although I'm leaving here, I don't feel sad. Instead, I'm looking forward to starting a new chapter."

However, Aw hinted that this isn't the end before ending.

"Continue to look out for Once Upon A Time, okay?" she said, adding that she'll share updates "when things slowly take shape".

The update has sparked speculation that "Once Upon A Time" may be gearing up for a fresh makeover — or even relocating to an entirely new space. For now, fans can only wait to see what Jeanette Aw has cooking next.

