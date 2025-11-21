Singaporean Actress Jeanette Aw Announces December Closure of Her Jalan Besar Bakery

Actress-turned-baker Jeanette Aw is wrapping up a significant chapter in her culinary career after more than four years at Hamilton Road.

The 46-year-old actress, who received her degree from Le Cordon Bleu, revealed on her YouTube channel JA Unscripted that her Once Upon a Time patisserie will be leaving its Jalan Besar shophouse unit by December.

Aw reminisced about the place where her baking dreams first materialized in a video titled Goodbye Hamilton!.

"Recording A Moment With Me (the name of her video series) at Once Upon A Time today, I hold a special feeling in my heart," she shared. "I'm about to close this chapter at Hamilton, and I will be here until December."

In May 2021, Aw opened Once Upon A Time, a rotating menu of finely crafted cakes and pastries that could only be ordered in advance. The comfortable area was her creative workspace as well as a pick-up location.

"I still remember the moments spent here, from the renovation, to the day it opened, and every customer who has walked into Once Upon A Time in the past five years. I received so much love," said Aw.

Referring to her past few years as "a wonderful time", she said, "Although I'm leaving here, I don't feel sad. Instead, I'm looking forward to starting a new chapter."

However, Aw hinted that this isn't the end before ending.

"Continue to look out for Once Upon A Time, okay?" she said, adding that she'll share updates "when things slowly take shape".

The update has sparked speculation that "Once Upon A Time" may be gearing up for a fresh makeover — or even relocating to an entirely new space. For now, fans can only wait to see what Jeanette Aw has cooking next.