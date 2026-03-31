Singapore: Elderly Man, 79, Apprehended After Locking Himself Inside Clementi Flat, No Injuries Reported

A 79-year-old man was safely apprehended on Monday, March 30, after he locked himself inside his HDB flat in Clementi, prompting a coordinated response from emergency services.

According to the Singapore Police Force (SPF), the officers received a call for help at around 11.20 am on Monday at Block 358 Clementi Avenue 2. Upon arrival, they found that the elderly man had confined himself within a residential unit.

Photos circulating on social media showed the area cordoned off, with multiple police and emergency vehicles stationed nearby. Officers from the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) were also seen deploying a yellow safety airbag as a precautionary measure.

Given concerns that the man could pose a danger to himself, specialised units were activated. These included officers from the Special Operations Command and the Crisis Negotiation Unit, who worked alongside SCDF personnel to manage the situation carefully.

After several hours, officers managed to gain entry into the unit at about 1.50 pm. SCDF confirmed that two safety life air packs were deployed, while members of the Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team remained on standby in case of an emergency.

The man was subsequently apprehended under Section 7(1) of the Mental Health (Care and Treatment) Act 2008. The authorities confirmed that no injuries were reported during the incident.