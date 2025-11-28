Sarah Beckstrom: National Guardswoman Shot by Afghan Refugee Rahmanullah Lakanwal Is Unlikely to Survive, Father Says

The father of the National Guardswoman shot in Washington, D.C. by a suspected terrorist said his daughter is not expected to survive, leaving the family devastated. "She has a mortal wound. It's not going to be a recovery," the father of Specialist Sarah Beckstrom, Gary Beckstrom, told the New York Times.

The other guard member who was wounded in the shooting was identified as 24-year-old Andrew Wolfe. Beckstrom and Wolfe were seriously wounded when Rahmanullah Lakanwal, 29, allegedly opened fire near the Farragut West Metro Station in Northwest D.C., in what authorities are investigating as a possible terrorist attack. Lakanwal, an Afghan refugee, came to the United States in 2021.

Mortal Wound

"I'm holding her hand right now," the devastated father of Sarah Beckstrom added. He didn't share further details. His 20-year-old daughter was critically shot in the head and chest just blocks from the White House around 2 p.m. Wednesday, when Lakanwal allegedly opened fire on her and Wolfe who was patrolling alongside her.

"They received the finest medical care. Their families are with them now. They are critical — I think you understand the meaning of that. It's not clear how this is going to end up. But let me be perfectly clear about how it will end up in this office — if one of them is to pass, and God forbid that happens, this is a murder one. Period. End of the story," said Pirro.

"We are praying on a day like today when families come together in America and they hold hands around the Thanksgiving table. I beg you, I beseech you to play, to pray for these two young people that they survive."

This came as CIA director John Ratcliffe revealed that Lakanwal had previously worked with the agency during his time in Afghanistan.

Late on Wednesday night, the CIA director revealed that Lakanwal had previously worked with the agency while helping U.S. Special Forces in Afghanistan before the chaotic military withdrawal. The CIA boss told Fox News that Lakanwal served "as part of a partner force in Kandahar," a role that ended shortly after the chaotic evacuation.

Shocking Revelations

Like President Trump, Ratcliffe slammed the handling of the evacuation, saying it allowed people who were not properly vetted to enter the United States on temporary visas. "The Biden administration justified bringing the alleged shooter to the United States in September 2021 due to his prior work with the US government, including the CIA," Ratcliffe said.

"The individual - and so many others - should have never been allowed to come here," he added.

"Our citizens and service members deserve far better than to endure the ongoing fallout from the Biden administration's catastrophic failures."

Trump had earlier slammed former President Joe Biden for allowing Lakanwal into the country through Operation Allies Welcome, saying Americans are justified in feeling "righteous anger and enormous resolve" after learning of his alleged actions.

The operation was aimed at helping vulnerable Afghans, including those who supported U.S. forces during the war. Lakanwal was reportedly resettled in Bellingham, Washington.

A relative told NBC News they were shocked by the accusations, saying Lakanwal had worked with U.S. Special Forces after spending ten years in the Afghan Army.

The family member said that Lakanwal is married with five young sons, and that he was once wounded while working alongside U.S. troops.

"We were the ones that were targeted by the Taliban in Afghanistan," the relative said. "I cannot believe that he might do this."