National Guard Soldiers Shot Near White House in Thanksgiving Day Mayhem as Suspect Is Taken into Custody

Multiple National Guard soldiers were shot near the White House, prompting a security lockdown at the presidential residence, according to reports. Early reports suggest that the shooter has been arrested after several people were shot near the White House in downtown Washington, D.C.

A photo circulating online shows a National Guard soldier lying injured on the pavement, with blood visible from a head wound, while Secret Service agents tend to him and give medical help. An unidentified National Guard soldier in uniform was seen on a stretcher inside an ambulance, receiving medical care at the scene of the shooting. Agents are arriving as soon as possible, an FBI source said

Armed National Guard troops have been stationed in the nation's capital since early August as part of security measures linked to President Donald Trump's crime crackdown. Around 2,000 troops from D.C. and at least eight other states are currently deployed.

Secret Service officers and emergency medical teams were also seen responding to the incident.

"The White House is aware and actively monitoring this tragic situation. The President has been briefed," White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told the Daily Mail.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem called for prayers for the two National Guard soldiers and said her department is coordinating closely with local law enforcement. Secret Service agents and emergency responders were seen at the scene.

The president was not at the White House during the shooting, having left yesterday for Mar-a-Lago to spend Thanksgiving.

Journalist Mari Otsu shared her account on X, saying, "National Guard shot near the White House at a little before 2:15. I was in an Uber to work, with my cameraman, and heard multiple shots fired as we passed Farragut West.

"A member of the National Guard fell while others rushed onto the scene. Area still on lockdown and Secret Service being deployed."

Additional photos have emerged showing National Guard troops securing a perimeter in downtown D.C., where two of their colleagues were shot.