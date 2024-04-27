Sandra Doorley: Arrogant New York DA Refuses to Stop for Speeding and Drives Back Home and Calls Police Chief to Complain About Officer [WATCH]

An arrogant New York District Attorney refused to pull over after she was caught speeding and instead drove to her home and then called the police chief to complain about the "a—hole" officer, who pursued her home, bodycam footage reveals.

Monroe County District Attorney Sandra Doorley admitted that she was driving at 55 mph in a 35 mph zone on Monday on Phillips Road in Webster, less than half a mile from her neighborhood, according to WHAM. Bodycam footage shows Doorley saying, "I didn't feel like stopping on Phillips Road at 5:30." The officer responded "That's not your choice... you know that." Doorley replied, "I made it my choice."

Misuse of Power and Position

Doorley later explained that instead of stopping when initially signaled, she chose to call Webster Police Chief Dennis Kohlmeier to say that she was not a threat and would speak to the officer at her home.

According to the bodycam footage, the officer informs her that she escalated the situation by not stopping, Doorley quips, "Just write me the traffic ticket."

The officer reminded Doorley that it had escalated beyond a simple traffic ticket, explaining that failing to comply with an officer's order to stop is an "arrestable offense."

Doorley explained her rationale for not pulling over immediately, saying that she didn't see the point when she was so close to her driveway and thought it would be easier.

She later handed the phone to the officer to speak with the police chief, instructing him to "leave me alone, this is ridiculous."

The officer can be heard telling her: "What do you want us to do? Not do our job because it is you? You broke another law because of that. You should know better."

Later in the dramatic bodycam footage, Doorley complained about having a challenging day, saying that she had been dealing with murders in the city.

Pointless Justification

Doorley released a statement on Thursday admitting that she had exceeded the speed limit. She reiterated her attempt to justify her decision by highlighting the short distance of less than half a mile from her neighborhood.

"Nobody, including your District Attorney, is above the rule of law, even traffic laws. Anybody who knows me understands without a doubt that I have dedicated my entire 33-year career to the safety of this community," she said.

"My work to ensure the safety and respect of law enforcement is well proven time and time again.

"I stand by my work and stand by my commitment to the public safety of Monroe County," Doorley continued.