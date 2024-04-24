Janel Grant: Vince McMahon Hits Back at Sex-Trafficking Accuser Claiming that She Pursued Affair by Sneaking into His Penthouse to Cheat on Fiance

Vince McMahon, the disgraced WWE mogul accused of sex trafficking and sexual harassment by a former employee, hit back at her claiming that the woman would secretly enter his penthouse and join him in bed before returning to her fiancé's apartment in the same building, according to a court filing.

McMahon claimed that Janel Grant, 43, willingly engaged in a sexual relationship with him for at least three years and refuted all of her sensational allegations, including the claim that he defecated on her head, in response to her lawsuit filed in a Connecticut federal court on Tuesday. McMahon alleged that the claims made by Grant were nothing but lies.

Counter Attack

The filing detailed a litany of lies Grant included in the lawsuit she filed last January against McMahon after he refused to pay $3 million in hush money to conceal their relationship.

"Plaintiff would often visit Defendant at his condominium at all hours, including at 2:30 a.m., to pursue their affair and then return back to her condominium with [her fiancé Brian Goncalves] the same night," read Mahon's motion to compel arbitration, which was obtained by DailyMail.com.

"It is nonsensical that the disturbing alleged acts in the Complaint including violence, coerced sex, and forcing Plaintiff to be defecated on were taking place before Plaintiff returned to her lawyer fiancé four floors below without incident."

Grant's lawyer said that Grant and Goncalves had ended their engagement and that Goncalves "allowed her to stay in the apartment as she rebuilt her life."

"Vince McMahon has never known a storyline that he doesn't twist to fit his own shameful narrative," Ann Callis told The New York Post.

Grant claimed in her lawsuit that she was "dealing with profound grief" when she met McMahon in March 2019.

However, McMahon's filing alleged that Grant fabricated aspects of her life story, including falsely claiming that she spent years providing around-the-clock care to her dying parents and that she was struggling financially when they met.

According to the filing, Grant's father lived in a senior home in Stamford before his death and was not cared for by her.

Her mother died in 2017, two years before Grant met McMahon. Grant's lawyer, Callis, countered that her father received in-home hospice care until his final days, during which Grant continued to care for him around the clock.

"Prior to his death, she had been caring for her blind, wheelchair-bound mother. Using the grief of someone who lost both of her parents is an all new level of disgusting," Callis said.

Court Battle Heats Up

The filing requested the court to put a hold on Grant's lawsuit to enable the two parties to resolve any disagreements through binding arbitration.

Grant was employed by McMahon at the WWE headquarters in Stamford from June 2019 to March 2022.

She filed a lawsuit to nullify a nondisclosure agreement she had signed, wherein she made explosive accusations. Grant had already received $1 million of a $3 million payout, but McMahon withheld the next installment, which was due in early February, after she took legal action.

The lawsuit alleged that McMahon defecated on her head during a threesome and used sex toys named after wrestlers on her, claims he vehemently denies as "salacious," "false," and "pure fiction."

Grant also accused McMahon of asking her to engage in sexual activities with other executives and an unnamed wrestling star, as well as sharing her nude photos and explicit videos without consent with other WWE employees.

John Laurinaitis, WWE's former head of talent relations and general manager, was also named in the lawsuit.

Laurinaitis' attorney, Edward Brennan, had said that the 61-year-old ex-pro wrestler, known in the ring as Johnny Ace, "denies all of the allegations made against him in the complaint and asserts that he is a victim in this matter, not a protagonist."

In an earlier peculiar turn of events, McMahon's legal team presented a heartfelt love letter, acquired by The New York Post, which they claim Grant sent to McMahon in an email dated December 24, 2021. However, Callis has contended that her client was coerced into writing the letter.

The email was retrieved from Grant's laptop computer by a law firm commissioned by WWE's board to look into allegations against McMahon, who is under federal investigation for allegedly sexually assaulting and trafficking other women.

McMahon has refuted all the allegations.

"After almost 3 years together, it' like my life isn't even real to me unless you're there and in it and I'm sharing it all with you," Grant reportedly wrote in the Christmas Eve letter to McMahon.