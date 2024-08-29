Popular K-Pop Star Taeil Thrown Out of Boyband NCT Due to Alleged 'Sexual Crimes' as fans Are Left Shocked

A popular K-pop star has been kicked out from his group following accusations of an unspecified sexual crime, his label has announced. Taeil, a member of the boyband NCT, is reportedly under police investigation and is said to be fully cooperating.

His agency, SM Entertainment, released a statement on X, announcing that Taeil would be leaving the band after learning he had been "accused in a criminal case related to a sexual crime." The label did not reveal the exact specifics of the crime.

Thrown Out from the Band for Sexual Crimes

"As we were assessing the facts related to the matter, we recognized the severity of the situation and determined that Taeil can no longer continue his activities with the team (NCT),'Taeil's label said in a statement.

"We have discussed this matter with Taeil, and it has been decided that he will leave the group," the statement further added.

"Taeil is currently cooperating fully with the police investigation. We will provide further statements as the investigation progresses.

"We deeply apologize for the concern and distress caused by our artist," the statement concluded.

The popular singer, whose real name is Moon Tae-il, once held the Guinness World Record for the quickest time to reach one million followers on Instagram.

Taeil was a member of NCT, or Neo Culture Technology, a globally renowned South Korean boy band that debuted in 2016.

The group has more than two dozen members split into various subunits, including NCT 127, NCT Dream, and NCT Wish. Taeil belonged to NCT 127.

A Star's Image and Career Is Ruined

Famous for its experimental music that crosses multiple genres, the group has attracted global attention, with some of their releases even charting on Billboard.

NCT's most recent release was just last month—a single titled "Walk" from their sixth studio album, which shares the same name.

SM Entertainment's statement quickly went viral, garnering over 45.7 million views in under three hours, leaving fans in shock at the news.

The report of a criminal case has not been independently verified, and the police have declined to comment.

K-pop, which originated in South Korea, is a fusion of pop, R&B, and hip-hop influences from the West, combined with cultural elements unique to the country.