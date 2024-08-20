Australian Woman Charged After Video of Her Engaging in Sex Act with a Trout Goes Viral

A Tasmanian woman appeared in court on Monday over allegations that she performed a sex act involving a live brown trout on a boat after video footage of the incident went viral online.

As reported by The Mercury, Catherine June Lee, 58, from the state's south, appeared in Hobart Magistrates Court on Monday. She is facing three charges under the Classification (Publications, Films and Computer Games) Enforcement Act.

One count relates to possessing a bestiality product between February 2022 and January 2023 and two counts for making or reproducing a bestiality product during the same period. Magistrate Marica Duvnjak granted Lee an adjournment until October.

Her co-accused, Ashley David Hallam, 55, appeared in court earlier this year in May. He has yet to enter pleas to his charges, which include two counts of making or reproducing a bestiality product and three counts of possessing a bestiality product.

The video in question, which went viral on social media and earned Lee the nickname "Tassie Trout Lady," showed her lying on a boat while a man allegedly uses a live trout to perform a sexual act on her.

The video sparked significant public outrage and prompted police investigations, leading to the charges against Lee and Hallam. Authorities at the time reminded the public that possessing or distributing the video was a criminal offence.