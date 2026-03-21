Pensacola Police Officer Charged for Hiding He was HIV-Positive from Woman He Got Pregnant

A Pensacola police officer has been charged with a felony for failing to disclose his HIV status to a woman he impregnated.

According to the officer's arrest report, Pensacola police officer Pierce Cotton told the pregnant woman he "I'm sick" after another mother that he had a child with in a previous relationship reached out to the victim because she was "concerned" about her health, according to the report.

"It's under control, and that's been proven," Cotton allegedly texted her. "You can't contract it."

"Sick with what?," the woman asked, per the report.

"I'll preface it with this then: I can't transmit it," Cotton allegedly said. "You don't have it, since you've already been tested for it. ... I made sure I was safe so as to keep you from getting it. You and the baby can't get it from me."

The arrest report says Cotton and the woman, who is an employee with the Pensacola Police Department, started dating in October 2025.

The other mother contacted the woman after finding out she was pregnant and said she found medication in Cotton's personal belongings that was alarming, according to the arrest report.

"The female told her that she was concerned for [the victim] and the unborn child's health and that should get tested," the report says. "She initially would not tell why the female was concerned for her health."

The victim allegedly came forward and contacted police after speaking to Cotton, which led investigators to obtain Cotton's medical records and discover a prior lab report.

"The lab report indicated that it was a test for [HIV] and a serum specimen was collected from a vein on July 11, 2025," the report explains. "The results date is July 15, 2025. The lab indicated that it was a positive result."

The Pensacola Police Department charged Cotton and placed him on administrative leave, with an internal affairs investigation underway.

Cotton was released on a $10,000 bond and is scheduled to be arraigned in April.